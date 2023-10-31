Teerthanker Mahaveer University secures 45th rank for Infrastructure in all of India

PNN

Uttar Pradesh [India], October 31: TMU University, one of the leading educational institutions in India secures its ranks in the top 50 universities in India. As per a survey by Outlook TMU places 45th rank among the top 50 Universities in India with 102.64 points out of 150. The university is well-structured and creative, with students functioning in classrooms and working beyond buildings to develop inspiring infrastructural campuses to provide better opportunities with enhanced proficiency for students.

The 130+ acres of land with 511000 sqm of constructed area, 800+ bedded super specialty hospital on campus, indoor and outdoor stadium, modern and world-class gymnasium, 550 seaters digital auditorium, and separate and well-furnished hostels for boys and girls, home away from home to deal with real-life problems. Excellent sports infrastructure and libraries with over 2.5lac books make TMU a new-generation, multi-disciplinary university that boasts world-class infrastructure.

TMU University has achieved recognition and excellence in the field of education, as evidenced by its NAAC A grade accreditation, acknowledgment by the Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation in 2022, ASSOCHAM recognition in the same year, NBA Accreditation, IIC Certificate for 2021-22, R. World Institutional Ranking with an A grade in the Gold category, and its status as a lifetime member of IETE, ICI, and various other esteemed organizations. These achievements reflect the university's commitment to providing high-quality education.

In this digital era, the world is changing and the university is transforming to adopt the challenges and detour from the traditional approach to emphasize modern advancements. We express our elation at this achievement and are honored to be recognized as the top-ranked Infrastructure University in India. This achievement reflects our commitment to nurture the next generation to contribute to the development of our nation. According to this, TMU University has made a significant impact in the educational sector with sustainable development, said Dr. Aditya Kr. Sharma, Registrar at Teerthanker Mahaveer University

