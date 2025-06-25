Telangana ICDS Smartphone Tender Sparks Transparency Concerns, OEMs Seek Re-Tendering

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25: A smartphone procurement tender issued by the Telangana Women and Child Welfare Department (WDCW) under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) has raised concerns among industry stakeholders over its structure and compliance with procurement norms.

The tender, published on June 12 with a submission deadline of June 23, calls for the supply of 38,117 Samsung A06 (4+64) smartphones intended for Anganwadi supervisors across the state. The inclusion of a specific brand and model in the tender has prompted questions from industry participants regarding adherence to public procurement guidelines, which generally recommend the use of non-restrictive technical specifications to ensure open and competitive bidding.

According to publicly available information, some mobile device manufacturers with experience in government supply contracts, including Indian-origin brands, have submitted formal representations to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) expressing concern about the criteria set in the tender.

In addition, product testing permissions were reportedly extended to devices from brands not currently listed on the GeM portal. A routine verification shows that Nokia is currently not available on GeM listings. Motorola, while included in the testing scope, is under scrutiny by stakeholders for its foreign ownership structure, which could potentially invoke provisions of India's land border procurement policy.

Documents related to pre-bid activities, including the presence or absence of a pre-bid meeting, are not publicly available at the time of reporting. Similarly, alternate documentation practices, such as the use of an unsigned Minutes of Meeting (MoM) instead of a Purchase Approval Certificate (PAC), could not be independently confirmed from open records.

Industry voices have called for a review of the tender process to ensure alignment with fair procurement standards and inclusivity for qualified Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). “It is essential that all public tenders promote a level playing field, ensuring access to all eligible and capable suppliers,” said a representative of an OEM, speaking on condition of anonymity.

As of now, the WDCW Department has not issued an official statement regarding the concerns raised.

