Terumo India Wins Big for Its Health & Wellbeing Initiatives

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 30: Terumo India, the Indian arm of Japan-based Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology, has been honoured with two recognitions for its health and wellbeing initiatives.

Terumo India was awarded the Best Health & Wellbeing Program of the Year at Synnex Group's India HR Summit & Awards 2024 and received recognition for Excellence in Health and Wellness Initiatives at UBS Forums 17th Edition Future of L&D Summit and Awards 2024.

These recognitions are a testament to Terumo India's commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of its associates and their families. The company's global ethos, "Your health, your happiness, our priority", is embedded in all initiatives, ensuring a continued culture of well-being.

Some key initiatives include:

* Flagship Wellbeing program - #CommitToBeFit: Focusing on comprehensive wellbeing solutions, including mental health, yoga, nutrition, fitness, family care, and preventive care

* Fitness Challenges: Promoting the spirit of collective well-being and healthy habit formation through organisation-wide challenges such as the 21-Day Power Up Challenge, Plank Perseverance, and Surya Salutation challenges, achieving approximately 87% participation

* Terumo Cares: Provides counselling for associates and their families

* Doc on Call: Offers on-demand medical consultation

* Hybrid Workplace Model embedding Future of Work: Combining remote and office work, promoting flexibility, trust, and work-life balance

Speaking on the initiatives, Ritu Anand, Senior Director - Human Resources, Administration and Corporate Communications, said: "At Terumo India, our commitment to associate well-being stands as the cornerstone of our organisational ethos. Witnessing the high-level engagement of our associates in our wellness initiatives fills me with immense pride. Achieving a 7.7 million energy score through fitness activities and actively participating in Mental Health Matters Day highlight the significant positive impact these programs have on our team. We continue to nurture an environment where each associate thrives."

She further added, "We are truly committed to our philosophy of Powered by People. These awards belong to all our associates who initiated it, to the ones who participated in it, and to those who carry the culture forward. This recognition reaffirms our commitment, and I am extremely proud of the whole Terumo India team for making it possible."

Terumo India has been recognised as a Great Place to Work® in 2024, 2022 and 2021. It is ranked among one of the Top 15 Companies as India's Best Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech 2022, and is also ranked 77th among the Top 100 Companies in India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces™ listing.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor