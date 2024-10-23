The 6th edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival to Celebrate Words, Culture and Creativity

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: The Dehradun Literature Festival (DDLF) returns for its 6th edition this year, set to take place from the 8th to 10th of November, 2024 at the Doon International School, Dehradun. Mentored by stalwarts like Ruskin Bond, Vishal Bhardwaj and Imtiaz Ali, this annual celebration intends to showcase a whirlwind weekend filled with over 35+ inspiring sessions, captivating performances, and unforgettable encounters with 70+ renowned figures from the literature, art, cinema and media to create a love for the written word and foster meaningful discussions on relevant contemporary themes.

The festival, founded with the vision to create a meaningful pause in an increasingly tech-driven world, aims to provide a space to the literary enthusiasts to explore diverse perspectives and exchange ideas through its panel discussions, workshops, author meet and greets and performances.

This year, the DDLF programming has expanded to cover a multiplicity of genres with the main theme being Sahitya, Cinema and Samaaj. Within the ambit of this theme, multiple topics will be explored at the festival. These topics not only celebrate literature, but also seamlessly integrate cinema, music, mythology, food, fashion, sexual wellness, ecology, philanthropy, entrepreneurship and more, within the event. Also, the festival aims to create a deeply immersive experience for the audience through several workshops and performative segments.

On the first day of the festival, an exclusive segment has been built solely for the students of Dehradun and beyond. In this student-only segment, multiple sessions on themes like creativity, storytelling, fitness and holistic growth have been curated. The next two days will be open for the public with multiple workshops, award ceremonies, book launches, food experiences, literature conversations, bazaar area and much more.

Samraant Virmani, the founder of the festival, conveyed his vision, stating, "In our quaint and calm foothill town of Dehradun, a tradition of educational and literary excellence already exists. The Dehradun Literature Festival is our endeavour to build upon this legacy, and bring to our valley genuine and meaningful dialogue on relevant topics of the day. In a world being increasingly driven by AI and tech, it is our conscious effort to mediate a pause and help build human connections premised on a sharing of knowledge, ideas and enthusiasm for the written word."

"This year is truly special and unique. We are unveiling the theme of 'Sahitya, Cinema,

Samaaj' to build a confluence between the written word, on-screen narratives and topics of relevance for the society. Our curation will reflect a multiplicity of topics which fall under the ambit of our theme. There is something for everyone at DDLF 2024 - it is my sincere belief", he added.

The Dehradun Literature Festival 2024 will celebrate 50 years of Shabana Azmi in Cinema. The iconic actor and activist will be present for the launch of Sandhya Mridul's debut poetry book, Untamed, marking a significant moment in both women's careers.The festival will also honour Hindi literature with the Shivani - Iron Lady of the Hills Award, recognizing women writers, followed by a reading of Shivani's works.

Among the standout events is the celebration of Laila Majnu, featuring the film's creative team, who will delve into the artistic and emotional layers of this epic love story.

Other sessions, such as Salman Khurshid's discussion on his play Sons of Babur, promise thought-provoking insights into history and politics. Women's voices will be further amplified through discussions on screenwriting, with filmmakers Leena Yadav, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and others, and in poetry through HerStory in Verses, featuring contemporary poets exploring identity and empowerment. Music lovers can look forward to The Dhun of Punjab, a deep dive into Punjabi music, and a session with

Jaani on Punjabi pop lyrics. Additionally, Krish Ashok and Saransh Goila will explore the world of food as an intersection of art, science, and sentiment, showing how culinary experiences shape culture and creativity.

The 6th edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival kicked off with an inspiring curtain-raiser event in Delhi on October 20, 2024, setting an exciting tone for the upcoming celebration of literature, cinema, and social dialogue. Hosted at Kunzum Books, the evening featured an inaugural address by Festival Director Saumya

Kulshreshtha, followed by a captivating lecture from renowned historian William Dalrymple, who presented his latest book, The Golden Road. Dalrymple's lecture offered an in-depth exploration of the historical trade routes that shaped East-West exchanges and emphasised the deep cultural links between these regions. His personal connection to Dehradun added a nostalgic touch to the evening. Attendees also had the opportunity to interact with Dalrymple during a book signing session, marking a memorable prelude to the main festival in Dehradun. This successful curtain-raiser not only celebrated literary thought but also expanded the festival's reach, bridging audiences between Delhi and Dehradun.

