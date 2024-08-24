The 9th Global Education & Skill Summit 2024 Successfully Concludes in Delhi

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 24: The 9th Global Education & Skill Summit 2024, organized by Think Unique Infomedia Pvt. Ltd in collaboration with AFC India Ltd and the Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI), successfully concluded on August 10, 2024, at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi. Held from August 9th to 10th, the summit was a significant event that brought together educators, policymakers, industry leaders, and government officials to discuss and address the future of education, skill development, and the challenges ahead.

The theme of this year Summit "Empowering Education Systems," focused on implementing cutting-edge strategies for sustainable progress in education and workforce readiness. Supported by key partners, including the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) as the Skill Partner, the ICT Academy as the ICT Partner, and IEEE as the Knowledge Partner, Quicktouch Technologies Limited as the technology partner, the event served as a comprehensive platform to highlight innovative solutions, share best practices, and foster impactful

Distinguished dignitaries and Keynote Speakers

The summit was graced by several prominent figures from the government and education and skill sectors. Some of the distinguished guests are

* Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, NCPCR

* Dr. Hemant Deshmukh, Ex-Chairman, Madhya Pradesh Skill Development Board (Cabinet Minister Rank)

* Sanjay Deshmukh, Member of Parliament

* Dinesh Tyagi, Ex-IAS Officer

* Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, India

* Rishikesh Patankar, VP, NSDC

* Dr Archana Patankar, Vice President, NSDC, India

* Dr Abhilasha Gaur, CEO, Electronics Sector Skills Council of India

* Srikanth Venkatraman, CEO, ICT Academy, Information Technology and Digital Services Department Government of Tamil Nadu, India

* Dr Biswajit Saha, Director (Trainings & Skill Education) in CBSE, New Delhi, India

* Gaurav Jindal, Managing Director, Quicktouch Technologies Limited

These eminent speakers, along with government officials from the Ministries of Education, Skills, and IT, CSR heads, and head of institutions, provided valuable insights into the future of education, EdTech innovations, and strategies for creating resilient, inclusive, and future-ready learning environments.

The two-day event featured a wide range of activities aimed at sparking impactful conversations, inspiring innovative solutions, and fostering collaborations. Key highlights includes:

Key Highlights

* Inspirational key notes

* Interactive workshops

* Presentations of best practices and ground breaking initiatives

* Felicitation & Recognition Ceremony

* Panel discussion with eminent Educationist and industry leaders

* Deliberations on the Future of EdTech

* Collaborations and networking

* Product branding

A Transformative Experience

The 9th Global Education & Skill Summit 2024 succeeded in creating a transformative experience for all participants. The event provided a vital platform for reimagining education systems and shaping the future of learning in a rapidly evolving world. By bringing together educators, policymakers, civil society organizations, and industry experts, the summit ignited meaningful conversations that will have a lasting impact on the global education and skill development landscape. It called for continuous innovation, collaboration, and policy support to address the evolving challenges in the education sector. The discussions and outcomes from the summit are expected to influence the next steps in India's educational landscape significantly.

About Think Unique Infomedia Pvt. Ltd

Think Unique Infomedia (TUI) founded in 2017. As the name suggests, Think Unique Infomedia Pvt. Ltd is a unique organization that works towards bringing policymakers, educationists, industry leaders, innovators and different stakeholders from the education sector to one platform so that they can discuss and debate on. Our goal is to bring critical perspective and analysis from the wide spectrum of the technology world for senior bureaucrats, IT decision makers and influencers across various industries to enable them to achieve best out of technology.

