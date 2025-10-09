The Estee Lauder Companies Announces BEAUTY&YOU India 2025 Winners, Celebrating the Next Generation of Beauty Entrepreneurs

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) announced yesterday the winners of BEAUTY&YOU India 2025. This year's program, supported by the Government of India's Startup India and launch partner Nykaa, highlighted the emerging talent reimagining the future of beauty in India.

Stephane de La Faverie, President and CEO, The Estee Lauder Companies said: "When we launched BEAUTY&YOU, our vision was simple yet powerful to discover and support visionary entrepreneurs transforming India's beauty landscape. This year's winners reflect the incredible creativity, ambition, and innovation shaping one of the world's most dynamic markets. The Estee Lauder Companies is proud to champion these bold new entrepreneurs who are redefining the future of beauty in India and beyond."

Since its launch in 2022, the company's BEAUTY&YOU India program has grown into one of the most recognized platforms for beauty entrepreneurship in India. Over the past four application cycles, it has attracted nearly 2,500 applications from 150+ cities across India and around the world, with the majority from women entrepreneurs.

The 2025 winners, named across four categories, were selected for their bold ideas and innovative products that reflect the dynamism of India's beauty ecosystemfrom climate-tailored products to breakthrough encapsulation technology and inclusive makeup. Each will receive funding, along with mentorship from global experts, national visibility through Startup India, and brand-building and distribution support from Nykaa.

BEAUTY&YOU India Winners

-GROW: Best in-market beauty brand

Antinorm, Aparna Saxena, Founder & CEO: For high-performance, climate-tailored, and multitasking products that replace complex routines for busy working women.

-IMAGINE: Best pre-launch beauty concept

Mimiq, Harsha Soundararajan, Founder: For inclusive, high-performance, and long-lasting complexion products for people with visible skin differences, such as vitiligo.

-BREAKTHROUGH: Best in innovation

Hitech Formulations, Jaspreet Singh Gulati, Founder & Director: For breakthrough encapsulation technology that delivers formulations for pigmentation, anti-aging, and antioxidant-driven skin care.

-VISIONARY WOMEN'S AWARD: Recognizing a trailblazing woman entrepreneur in partnership with Startup India

Sohrai, Khanak Gupta, Co-Founder: For delivering high-performing products using an indigenous ingredient, Mahua, that is sourced through local partnerships that create economic opportunities for tribal communities and women.

The 2025 program debuted the BEAUTY&YOU Visionary Women's Award, presented by The Estee Lauder Companies (ELC) and Startup India. The award builds upon a first-of-its-kind partnership between ELC and Startup India, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), reflecting a shared commitment to supporting Indian entrepreneurs and women-led startups.

Nadine Graf, President of EMEA, UK & Ireland, and Emerging Markets at The Estee Lauder Companies, said: "The winners of BEAUTY&YOU India 2025 reflect the entrepreneurial spirit at the heart of The Estee Lauder Companies. India continues to inspire usnot only as a dynamic and fast-growing beauty market, but as a source of creativity and bold ideas. Every journey begins with a vision and a dream, and this program is about empowering founders to turn those into reality. I am especially proud of the new Visionary Women's Award, which celebrates the ambition, ingenuity, and leadership of women founders."

Shri Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, added: "Our partnership with Estee Lauder for BEAUTY&YOU India reflects a shared commitment to strengthening India's startup ecosystem and fostering innovation across sectors. This year's introduction of the Visionary Women's Award in collaboration with Startup India is particularly meaningful, celebrating the women whose ideas and leadership continue to redefine entrepreneurship. My warm congratulations to all the winners as they carry Bharat's spirit of innovation to the world."

The 2025 finalists were evaluated by an esteemed jury of beauty and business leaders including Akhil Shrivastava, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, The Estee Lauder Companies; Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, The Estee Lauder Companies, India; Nivruti Rai, CEO, Invest India; Katrina Kaif, Actor and Co-Founder, Kay Beauty; and Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty. The final event featured The Estee Lauder Companies' Stephane de La Faverie, President & CEO; William P. Lauder, Chair, Board of Directors; and Nadine Graf, President, EMEA, UK&I, and Emerging Markets; as well as Falguni Nayar, Chairperson, MD & CEO of Nykaa.

Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager India, The Estee Lauder Companies, India said, "For me, the power of BEAUTY&YOU lies in unlocking possibilities - for entrepreneurs, consumers, and the broader beauty ecosystem - as we continue to build and imagine new futures together. The founders we celebrated tonight are scaling with ambition, setting new standards for Indian beauty on the world stage, and proving that India will be central to defining beauty's next chapter."

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director & CEO of Nykaa Beauty said, "As India's leading beauty destination, Nykaa has been at the forefront of building the country's beauty ecosystemfrom discovery and consumer insights to digital storytelling and omnichannel retail. Through our partnership with The Estee Lauder Companies on BEAUTY&YOU India, we're extending that ecosystem to nurture early-stage founders with the tools, visibility, and guidance they need to scale. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs who will define the future of Indian beauty, both at home and on the global stage."

BEAUTY&YOU India celebrates the creativity and vision of founders who are reshaping what beauty can mean for consumers in India and beyond. Alumni have gone on to launch new products, secure venture capital, build partnerships with leading retailers, and gain national attention on platforms like Shark Tank India, reinforcing the program's role as a driver of industry transformation.

For more information, visit www.beautyandyouawards.com.

