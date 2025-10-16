The Gauri & Nainika Collaboration With Global Brand Mothercare Brought A Youthful Fervour To Fashion At Lakme Fashion Week In Partnership With FDCI

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 16: Gauri & Nainika unveiled their signature artistry at the runway at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI with an enchanting collaboration with global brand Mothercare.

For Spring-Summer 2026, the designers drew inspiration from the romance of painted canvases, dark roses, moody still lifes, and light-filled florals to create miniature edits for little girls that echo the richness and elegance of the house's celebrated mainline collections.

The line introduced children's wear that mirrors the sophistication of their womenswear. Oil on-canvas inspired prints inspired by Renoir palettes, lend depth and drama while maintaining modern ease, ensuring the pieces are both timeless and relevant.

Crafted in silk organza, tulle, chiffon and silk mikado, the dresses feature full skirts and delicate detailing, including bows, ruffles, lace, and velvet accents. Classic black-and-white polka dots punctuate the collection, offering a bold, graphic counterpoint to the painterly florals and a playful twist on elegance.

For the runway presentation at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, little girls walked hand-in-hand with models, wearing miniature versions of the house's evening-wear - full skirted dresses with grosgrain and velvet ribbon accents and voluminous duchess satin dresses in deep, regal hues. This interplay between the mainline and children's wear celebrates femininity that is dramatic, romantic, and enduringly elegant, creating a magical dialogue across generations. This is a collaboration that aims to capture the essence of Gauri & Nainika's world through the wonder of childhood.

The latest spring summer 2026 collection by Gauri & Nainika in collaboration with Mothercare catered to generations as it bridged the styling and silhouettes that captured the beauty of childhood.

Commenting on the collaboration, the designers Gauri & Nainika said:

"Through this partnership with Mothercare, we wanted to extend our world to children, creating a line where youthful innocence meets the artistry of high fashion. Every piece is designed to inspire wonder while maintaining the elegance and sophistication that define our house."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Gauri & Nainika for this Spring-Summer 2026 collection. Our aim has always been to celebrate childhood with style, comfort, and creativity, and this collection brings that vision to life. The designs beautifully capture the magic of fashion for little girls, while staying true to Mothercare's commitment to quality and playfulness." adds Mothercare Spokesperson

The Gauri & Nainika x Mothercare collection is one of the standout highlights of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2025, offering a captivating prelude to the runway spectacle where artistry, imagination, and elegance come together in perfect harmony.

About Mothercare:

Born from humble beginnings in the UK in 1961, Mothercare was founded with a simple, clear goal in mind; to provide everything for the mother-to-be and her baby. Proud of their British heritage but driven to help more families around the world, Mothercare has grown

into a global business with over 700 stores across more than 30 markets. As a notable specialist retailer with decades' worth of experience in all things baby related, they are passionate about helping parents and children create their life story. From those first nappy changes and sleepless nights to playtime at home and adventures on-the-go, Mothercare offers support for every step of the parenting journey. What started as a small range of baby and children's clothing now extends to nursery essentials, pushchairs and car seats, maternity must-haves, toys and more. Designing with families in mind, they also partner with well known brands to offer innovative and purposeful products that are underpinned by safety and quality, making parenting easier and keeping children happy too. But helping parents isn't just about the products. Drawing on years of experience and a network of trusted experts, Mothercare offers advice and guidance for the milestone moments and difficult days, for hospital bags and back-to-school checklists, for all the questions mums and dads have. Combined with an ever-growing range of products that meet customers' needs, they are the go-to brand for all things parenting.

About House of Lakme :

The House of Lakme, is India's no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The brand has been the pioneer of the make-up and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 with 1000+ SKUs that push the trendsetting envelope of beauty and fashion. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer's needs, the House of Lakme offers a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio, for fashionistas to embrace beauty unapologetically. For further information, log on to: www.Lakme india.com

About Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI):

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the 'Make in India' label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, whose heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts. For more information, please visit: www.fdci.org

About Reliance Brands:

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod's, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm, Zegna. RBL today operates 1,621 doors split into 934 stores and 687 shop-in-shops in India. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys. Globally, Hamleys has 191 stores across 14 countries.

For more information, please visit: https://relianceretail.com/partner-brands.html

