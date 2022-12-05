The Much-Awaited Annual Garden Sale by Shades of India is back!

Women’s Wear by Shades of India

Mark your calendars from 7th – 9th December 2022

India, December 05: Fashion shoppers will confirm that there is no sweeter tune than when their favourite brands go on sale! Shades of India- the premium lifestyle brand by Mandeep Nagi and David Husego in 2007, presents its annual “Garden Sale” of textiles and home furnishings from the 7th – 9th of December at Shri Ram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, New Delhi. This fashion carnival, like everything else on the platform, will feature a tasteful curation of handcrafted luxury textiles, beddings, cushions, accessories, bags, and gifts with once-in-a-year discounts making it the perfect hang-out spot for your winter weekend.

Shades of India, founded by popular textile connoisseurs Mandeep Nagi and David Housego, marry their personal and professional love for textiles with their passion for adapting and applying the breadth of Indian crafts to contemporary, global lifestyle needs. Together, they have built a brand with a singular aesthetic that celebrates the best of Indian craft through a modern, international lens. The brand works with over 900 artisans in various capacities and master weavers and craftspeople across the country.

The Garden Sale, located in a beautiful alfresco setting, offers a chance to shop from the brand’s popular collections launched this year and a wide range of textiles crafted especially for sale. We know that shopping during a sale is a lot more fun when it comes packed with fun elements. Various F&B partners, including La opera, Delhi’s iconic Brown Sugar and other homegrown brands make it the ideal go-to destination that deserves your time and attention.

With the holiday and wedding season approaching, you can find exemplary options for various intimate celebrations. Also, consider it to be the perfect solution for all your gifting needs. This Garden Sale Is Everything You Need To Revamp Your Home & Wardrobe! There is a lot that can be turned into a special buy or thoughtful gift. Re-think your homes and wardrobes at this year’s Shades of India Annual Garden Sale. We are sure you will not leave empty-handed!

Price range – starting from INR 500/-

Time – 10am – 6pm

Venue – Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001)

