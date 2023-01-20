The name of “DS Dosa Factory Restaurant” was registered in “World Book of Records London”

January 20: DS Dosa Factory” is moving towards continuous success with the love and support of its lakhs of customers. In the last 6 years, due to the hard work and dedication of the company’s Managing Director Mr. Sanjay Bhardwaj and his team, the quality of the company’s dishes has been rewarded and awarded by various organizations from time to time. Recently the name of Mr. Sanjay Bhardwaj and company (Ds Dosa Factory Pvt. Ltd.) has been registered in the “World Book of Records” by London’s organization “World Book of Records” on the basis of the works of DS Dosa Factory. Mr. Bhardwaj told that we are overwhelmed and thank all our well-wishers from the bottom of our heart and promise that we will continue to provide high quality food and services like this in future also. Mr. Bhardwaj also told that 4-5 more branches of DS Dosa Factory are going to start soon and he is hopeful that his customers will give the same trust and love to the new branches as well.

The “Award” was presented to the company by a delegation of “World Book of Records London” on 9th January at their Connaught Place branch. Many dignitaries were present on the occasion and were seen enjoying the fine food and music.

Indore: Barrister Santosh Shukla (President and CEO, World Book of Records) has announced that Shri Sanjay Kumar Bharadwaj (Managing Director, DS Dosa Factory Private Limited, New Delhi) gets felicitated by Certificate of Excellence of World Book of Records for outstanding contribution in developing marketing strategies and helping to improve the volume and growth of the business in the restaurant industry. The Certificate of Excellence was presented to Shri Sanjay Kumar Bharadwaj by Dr. Tithi Bhalla (WBR official) in the gracious presence of Shri Sahil Seth (IRS), Shri Rishi Bhutani (Bollywood Actor), Shri Abhishek Kaushik (New Delhi) and other dignitaries. Significantly, his award-winning chain of restaurants has set the highest standards of service and delivery, great taste, food quality and an ambience that transports a customer from the humdrum to a place that satiates their palates and uplifts their mood. At the start of 2020 his restaurant and brand “DS Dosa Factory” was in full glory and beauty with its 11 profitable branches and that too just within the span of 3 years since its emergence. He indeed did, knocking every adversity in his way. This hardship neither broke his morale nor his courage to excel. He did not stop here; rather he molded himself and inspired his team to be ready to hit the target once again with a boom. Here comes in handy his great team-leadership qualities, effective communication skills, detailed-oriented attitude with the ability to interact effectively and visionary wisdom. He rebooted, pulled and tied the whole staff members to deliver as one. He did things that he had never done before. He himself sits in the kitchen to help pack the food. On being recognized by World Book of Records, London (UK), Shri Sanjay Kumar Bharadwaj was congratulated by members of the Central Working Committee of WBR and other dignitaries from the international scenarios.

