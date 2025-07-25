The Resort, Mumbai Continues Partnership with OMG Face of The Year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25:Get ready for another dazzling season! The Resort, Mumbai, the incredible beachfront escape, is thrilled to announce the continuation of its deep-rooted partnership with OMG Face of The Year. Having proudly served as the official home for every single season of this thrilling digital talent hunt, The Resort, Mumbai eagerly anticipates welcoming the top finalists once again to its stunning Mumbai property.

A Perfect Setting for Their Journey

Tucked away on the lovely shores of Madh-Marve, The Resort, Mumbai offers a perfect mix of peaceful luxury and a lively vibe. It’s truly the ideal setting for the OMG Face of The Year finalists as they get ready for the grand finale. The property will be the exclusive home for these top contestants, giving them a comfortable and inspiring space with great amenities to prepare for the big event.

The Resort, Mumbai will also be the main location for three days of shoots with the finalists. These days will be a cool mix of creative challenges and professional photography, all designed to show off each contestant’s unique style and talents. And what’s more, the incredibly talented celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani will be on site to shoot the top 20 finalists.

“The Resort, Mumbai is thrilled to keep its partnership with OMG Face of The Year going strong,” says Abhijeet Adurkar – General Manager at The Resort, Mumbai. “The Resort, Mumbai has always been a special part of this competition, and it’s excited to welcome these talented individuals. ”

Parimal Mehhta the brains behind OMG Face of The Year and Founder of Blanckanvas Media adds, “The Resort, Mumbai is more than just a venue for OMG Face of The Year; it’s a true partner in the journey. It's gorgeous setting and excellent hospitality create the perfect environment for the finalists to shine.”

This partnership between The Resort, Mumbai and OMG Face of The Year is all about supporting talent and creating unforgettable experiences. Keep an eye out for updates on the OMG Face of The Year grand finale and all the beautiful content coming from The Resort, Mumbai!

About The Resort, Mumbai: The Resort, Mumbai is a luxurious beachfront property in Madh-Marve, offering a serene escape from city life. With stunning sea views, lush green spaces, top-notch amenities, and delicious food, it's the perfect spot for a relaxing stay. Whether it's a romantic getaway, a trip with friends, or a family vacation, The Resort, Mumbai is one of the top go-to destinations.

About OMG Face of The Year: OMG Face of The Year is a well-known national digital talent hunt that discovers and supports new talent in fashion and entertainment. Famous for its tough competition and its focus on celebrating diverse beauty, it gives aspiring models a great platform to achieve their dreams.

