"The Rising Dawn" by Semal A. More -- A Stirring Tale of Injustice, Brotherhood, and Redemption

New Delhi [India], August 8: Evincepub Publishing proudly announces the release of The Rising Dawn, a powerful new novel by debut author Semal A. More, a haunting and deeply personal tale that dives into the underbelly of justice, friendship, and self-realization in modern India. With a narrative as raw as it is emotional, this gripping work of fiction echoes with the voices of youth who are often misrepresented, misjudged, and mishandled by systems meant to protect them.

At its core, The Rising Dawn is a coming-of-age courtroom and prison drama that follows the traumatic and transformative journey of five teenage boys, whose lives are upended by a single friend's dark secret. What begins as a celebration of youthful camaraderie quickly spirals into betrayal, police brutality, and wrongful incarceration. With vivid storytelling and a searing moral vision, the novel explores how ordinary citizens, especially the underprivileged and voiceless, suffer under the weight of flawed authority and unchecked power.

Told through the eyes of one of the boys, the story traces the emotional and psychological collapse of their close-knit group after discovering that their friend Sunny has been involved in a car theft ring. When the truth unravels, the innocent are dragged down alongside the guilty, caught in a legal web they barely understand. As interrogations unfold, truths emerge, and judgments are passed, the protagonists are forced to confront the darkest sides of their societyand of themselves.

But The Rising Dawn is more than a narrative of crime and consequence. It is a deeply introspective work, often philosophical in tone, asking essential questions: Who are we when stripped of status, comfort, and innocence? What remains of our identity when society declares us guilty by association? The novel delves into how guilt and grief can coexist with compassion and courage, how friendships can fracture under pressure, and yet still offer a lifeline in the most broken of places.

Semal A. More's writing is evocative, poetic, and brutally honest. His characters feel real because they are flawedeach navigating love, fear, loyalty, and shame in their own way. The courtroom scenes are particularly poignant, revealing how easily the truth can be twisted, and how even good intentions can have catastrophic consequences.

What sets The Rising Dawn apart is its emotionally rich narrative arc. The second half of the book delves into the psychological toll of imprisonment, exploring not only the physical brutality but also the slow emotional erosion that comes with isolation, humiliation, and societal rejection. Yet even in the darkest corridors of prison, glimmers of humanity and redemption persist. Acts of kindness, forgiveness, and friendshipespecially in the face of fearhighlight the resilience of the human spirit.

The novel also brings to the fore the role of parents and community in times of crisis. The raw dialogues between the protagonist and his mother provide a sobering reflection on how quickly reputations crumble, but how love can anchor us when everything else fails. Readers will find themselves moved by the quiet strength of family, the lingering ache of betrayal, and the hope that redemption is always possibleeven if not easily earned.

Speaking about the book, author Semal A. More shared:

"This story is inspired by real eventsthings I have seen and felt closely. I wanted to speak for those whose voices are often silenced. Injustice wears many uniforms, and sometimes, it's our silence that allows it to grow. The Rising Dawn is my attempt to confront that silence."

With its powerful themes of justice, emotional survival, and the human cost of institutional failure, The Rising Dawn is a must-read for readers of contemporary Indian fiction, social justice advocates, and anyone who believes in the possibility of personal rebirth.

Title: The Rising Dawn

Author: Semal A. More

Publisher: Evincepub Publishing

Available on: Amazon, Flipkart, and Evincepub.com, Kindle

