This Ganesh Chaturthi Buy Smart TVs on EMI with the EMI Card on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with leading financial institutions to provide a wide range of financial tools and services. These products add to the festive celebrations, especially if one decides to buy new things on auspicious occasions.

One such financial offering is the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card. This EMI card allows cardholders to convert their big and small purchases into easy No Cost EMIs with minimal/zero down payment. This card has quickly become one of India’s most preferred consumer durable financing options.

Let’s take a closer look at some of this card’s benefits to see what sets this card apart from other options in the market:

* 1 Mn+ products available on no-cost EMIs

* Over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities

* Flexible repayment tenor options, ranging from 3 to 24 months

* Zero foreclosure charges

* Simplified EMI account management on a single app

With festive season fast approaching, it might finally be the right time to get the latest Smart TV and get a living room upgrade. The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card can help make the festive season shopping simple, affordable, and even more joyous.

One can apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card online on Bajaj Markets within a matter of minutes. Here are a few advantages of applying on this platform:

* Instant approvals

* 100% digital journey

* On-the-spot activation

Apply for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card and elevate shopping experiences, this festive season. One can apply for the card online on the Bajaj Markets app or website in just 10 minutes.

Apart from EMI cards, one can also find over 30 credit card options from leading issuers on this platform. These cards come with a number of benefits like welcome rewards, complimentary airport and railway lounge access, exclusive offers, accelerated cashback, and more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor