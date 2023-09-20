This Ganesh Mahotsav, Manage Expenses with a Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has made getting personal loans convenient for borrowers. Individuals can avail loans ranging from as low as Rs 500 to Rs 50 Lakhs, depending on their eligibility.

These personal loans can help individuals easily manage their expenses during Ganesh Mahotsav, without straining their hard-earned savings. With the help of such loans, people can fulfil short-term needs like purchasing sweets and gifts, decorating their homes, and much more this festive season.

On Bajaj Markets, one can compare the loans offered by multiple lending partners, prior to applying. Here is a list of lending partners available on the platform, along with their offered interest rates.

*Disclaimer: The mentioned details are subject to change as per the lender’s discretion.

With these personal loans, borrowers can benefit from a completely digitised application process and enjoy flexible repayment tenures of up to 6 years. In addition to such loans, one can also explore credit cards, insurance and investment plans on the Bajaj Markets app or website.

