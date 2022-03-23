Through Moj auditions, Euphony wins wildcard round of India's Got Talent among 1.2M video entries

, India's number one short video app, exclusively collaborated with Sony Entertainment Television to host the wildcard auditions of (IGT) Season 9.

The wildcard auditions saw an enthusiastic response from the audience, with over 2L creators participating and generating about over 1.2M videos. Hindi-rock experimental band - won the wildcard round. The campaign hashtag also garnered about 15B video plays on the app. Following the enormous response for the wildcard round, Moj, in partnership with Sony Entertainment Television, is launching . Winners of #MojBanaHitHoja will receive cash prizes worth INR 5 Lakhs and a chance to visit the sets of India's Got Talent. The challenge will be live till 8th of April.

After screening millions of audition videos from brilliant artists throughout the country, was announced as the winner of the wildcard round. The band's return to IGT results from their fans' love and admiration. Euphony had already impressed show judges KirronKher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, King Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir with their outstanding performances. They earned their first golden buzzer on the show's Grand Premiere.

Lead Vocalist of Euphony, Sanish Nair, said, "Everything works out in the end. Once your heart is committed to achieving something, the universe finds motives to make it happen. It is only because of the love our well-wishers have showered on us that Euphony returns to the show, stronger than ever. The wildcard auditions on Mojwas our golden opportunity, and we are glad we shot our bow in the direction."

In an effort to continue searching for talented artists, Moj and Sony have extended the partnership and announced a new hashtag competition, . To participate, users should upload videos on Moj showcasing their talent while using the hashtag #. The participants have the chance to win cash prizes of INR 5 lakhs, tour India's Got Talent sets, meet celebrities, and watch the performance live.

Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, ShareChat and Moj, said, "We saw a great response on Moj around the wildcard auditions with 2L participants creating 1.2M videos across different languages and formats. Indian youth are enthusiastic and creative in showcasing their talent with limited resources that are available to them. We at Moj believe in providing different opportunities for creators from diverse backgrounds to showcase their talents and garner fame. India's Got Talent is one such big opportunity for all our creators."

Talking about the winners and the partnership, Ajit added, "My warmest congratulations to Euphony on winning the wildcard round, and we wish them all the best on their journey ahead. Following the tremendous success of the wildcard auditions, we are thrilled to present #MojBanaHitHoja in collaboration with Sony Entertainment Television and expect a multi-fold response."

Sandeep Mehrotra, Head - Ad Sales, Network Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India further added, "With the successful completion of the wildcard audition for India's Got Talent on Moj, we are delighted to continue our partnership with the brand. We would like to congratulate the winner of the wildcard round - Euphony and wish them all the very best. Our endeavour was to create value for our partner Moj who associated with such a big property. A Wildcard mechanism was an innovative attempt to generate audience engagement through the Moj app. The surge in engagement vis-a-vis the increased downloads of the app is a true success metric of our partnership. Following the success of the Wildcard auditions, we have designed an interactive contest wherein the viewers and Moj community can showcase their talent on the app once again and the best ones get an opportunity to visit the set of IGT and win cash prizes as well. We look forward to such relevant and mutually complimenting associations going forward as well."

Formed in 2015 by the internet sensation, Sanish Nair, the band comprises Bhavesh Sharma (Beatboxer), RavikiranNannaware (Flutist), Siddharth Kulkarni (Keyboardist), Aditya Kale (Vocalist), Omkar Rasal (Drummer), Joshua Rajan (Bass Guitarist) and Rupesh Shirsat (Lead Guitarist). The band indulges in experimental Hindi rock music and has recently forayed into Independent music. They also composed and sang 'Teri Zindagi' for the film Helicopter Eela, starring Kajol.

