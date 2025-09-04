TIME-Statista Best Employers of 2025: CBRE Tops Rankings in India, Beats Global Giants

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 4: CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., India's leading real estate consulting firm, has been recognized as India's top employer in the inaugural "Best Employers" rankings released by TIME and Statista. Scoring a perfect 100, the company has outperformed global giants in the list of 600 best companies to work for in the country.

TIME and Statista conducted over 800,000 employer evaluations in India, for companies employing at least 800 people. Employers were scored based on a combination of two types of evaluations: willingness to recommend their own employer and to recommend other employers in the same industry, reflecting not only how employees view their own workplace but also how companies are perceived across their sector.

CBRE was the first international real estate consultancy to establish operations in India over 30 years ago and has grown to become the largest player in the country today. It has over 13,000 employees across 17 offices and works closely with the government, institutions, and top companies on real estate and infrastructure projects, providing a wide range of services from consultation to workplace management. The company is expanding rapidly across businesses in the country, maintaining its leadership in not only quality but innovation.

The award celebrates CBRE India's unwavering commitment to fostering a dynamic, inclusive, and growth-driven workplace. By integrating global best practices with local insights, the company has built a culture that prioritizes employee well-being, professional growth, and innovation.

Recognizing the importance of employee retention and upskilling, CBRE also partners with local universities to train the employees so they can keep pace as the real estate market is being changed by factors like AI and ESG.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "We are deeply honored to be recognized as India's top employer by TIME and Statista. This accolade reflects CBRE's enduring commitment to building a workplace where innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity thrive. At CBRE India, we believe our people are our greatest strength, and this recognition reaffirms our mission to empower them with opportunities to grow, excel, and lead the future of real estate and beyond."

Commenting on the company's journey in India so far, he added, "We were the first to start this career of professional real estate services in India, and in the initial days, it was very difficult to attract talent. It started improving as we began hiring professionals and creating awareness, which coincided with India opening to the global market in 1991 and the entry of multinational firms into the country. This recognition is a testament to how far we have come as an organization, and it strengthens our determination to continue shaping the future of work in India."

