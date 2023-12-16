TLF, The Liquor Fort gets Coveted “Biggest Retailer of the Year Gold Award” at the Spiritz Conclave and Achievers’ Awards 2023

Sandip Parsan, Sanjay Jaglan, Shashank Sangal – The Liquor Fort

New Delhi (India), December 16: The Liquor Fort in Gurgaon- India's Biggest & Tallest Shop for your Spirits launches on 15th December at Maidawas, Sector 65, Opposite World Mark, Gurgaon.

Also, The Liquor Fort proudly announces its outstanding achievement as the recipient of the “Biggest Retailer of the Year Gold Award” at the prestigious Spiritz Conclave and Achievers’ Awards 2023. This momentous recognition is a testament to The Liquor Fort’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and exceptional service in the spirits industry.

The Spiritz Conclave and Achievers’ Awards, a renowned platform that honors excellence in the alcoholic beverage sector, has bestowed this esteemed accolade upon The Liquor Fort in recognition of its exceptional contributions and industry leadership.

Founder & Owner, Sanjay Jaglan, said, “TLF is known for its unparalleled dedication to quality, diversity, and customer satisfaction, The Liquor Fort has emerged as a trailblazer in the competitive world of spirit Retailers. The “Biggest Retailer of the Year Gold Award” not only acknowledges the company’s commitment to delivering top-notch products but also highlights its strategic vision and ability to adapt to the dynamic demands of the market.”

Co-Founder & Owner, Shashank Sangal, TLF, Said, “The Liquor Fort’s success is deeply rooted in its relentless pursuit of excellence, from sourcing premium ingredients to crafting innovative and distinct beverage offerings. This award reflects the company’s dedication to pushing boundaries, setting new industry standards, and providing customers with an unparalleled selection of high-quality spirits.”

Upon receiving the award, Sandip Parsan, Co-Founder & Owner, TLF, said, “I express gratitude for the recognition and attributed the success to the hard work and passion of The Liquor Fort team. Winning the ‘Biggest Retailer of the Year Gold Award’ is a tremendous honor, and it motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence in the spirits industry. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of our team and the trust and support of our valued customers.

As The Liquor Fort celebrates this momentous accomplishment, the company remains committed to its mission of redefining the spirit industry through innovation, quality, and unparalleled customer satisfaction. The Liquor fort chain is jointly owned by Shashank Sangal, Sandip Parsan & Sanjay Jaglan. TLF has the widest Liquor Collection, Best Rates, 100% Genuine Liquor & Airport-Like Shopping Experience – Get Everything Under One Roof only at The Liquor fort.

