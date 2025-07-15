Top 10 Men's Ethnic Wear Stores in Hyderabad

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15: Hyderabad is a city steeped in grandeur, a place where culture and elegance have coexisted for centuries. So it's no surprise that when it comes to men's ethnic wear, Hyderabad doesn't just offer choice, it offers charisma. From regal sherwanis to minimalist kurtas, from legacy labels to disruptive newcomers, the city's fashion landscape for men is diverse, distinctive and deeply rooted in heritage.

Whether you're dressing for a wedding, a festival or simply want to bring a touch of tradition into your wardrobe, these 10 standout ethnic wear stores in Hyderabad offer something for every aesthetic, every budget and every occasion.

1. Kalpraag

Kalpraag has rapidly become a phenomenon in Hyderabad's fashion scene, not just for what it offers, but for what it represents. The store has reimagined men's ethnic wear into an art form - a careful balance of culture and cutting-edge craftsmanship. Situated in the heart of the city, Kalpraag's space feels like a temple of style, offering a curated collection of eloquent sherwanis, Nehru jackets and exquisitely crafted kurtas that are nothing short of masterpieces.

Each piece is steeped in detail - luxe fabrics, flawless tailoring, and silhouettes that exude quiet power. Kalpraag's strength lies in its control, every thread, every panel, every button placement is intentional. Their design language commands attention. In just over a year, the Kalpraag has become the No. 1 ethnic wear brand in India and has built a cult following of men who don't just want to dress well, they want to dress with distinction. For grooms, dignitaries, and style purists alike, Kalpraag exudes eloquence boldly and with pride.

2. Sabyasachi

Sabyasachi's Hyderabad flagship brings high-fashion Indian heritage to the local menswear scene. Known globally for couture-level craftsmanship, the label offers intricately embroidered sherwanis, luxe bandhgalas, and heritage kurtas that speak of old world nobility fused with contemporary styling. Every button and motif carries a story, perfect for grooms or event attendees who want couture distinction woven into every fibre.

3. Kalki

Kalki may be more prominent in women's fashion, but its Hyderabad presence includes a growing menswear section that deserves attention. Known for its dramatic detailing and bridal-friendly aesthetics, Kalki's ethnic wear for men mirrors its women's line: bold, shiny, and built for the big day. It's not for the understated dresser, but if you're a groom or a guest who wants to make a visual impact, Kalki has enough punch to put you front and center in any frame.

4. Pernia's Pop-Up Studio

For fashion connoisseurs with a taste for the extraordinary, the Pernia's Pop-Up Studio in Hyderabad is a curated dreamscape of India's top designer labels. Housing everything from contemporary couture to heritage-inspired lehengas, this studio is a one-stop destination for the style-savvy. Whether you're shopping for a wedding, a festive soiree, or just a touch of glamour, the space offers a seamless blend of luxury, variety, and personalization. It's a place where the city's fashion-forward go to make statements.

5. Tarun Tahilani

For those willing to go all out, Tarun Tahiliani's Hyderabad flagship is pure fashion indulgence. Known for opulent textures, sculpted silhouettes, and regal embroidery, his menswear line is one of the most luxurious in India. From dramatic sherwanis to statement jackets, every piece is crafted with old-world richness and modern elegance.This is not a store you visit casually. It's where Hyderabad's elite come for wedding attire, fashion events, and once-in-a-lifetime moments.

6. Raghavendra Rathore

Raghavendra Rathore's menswear label has a noted presence in Hyderabad and is celebrated for reviving the Bandhgala jacket with global refinement. His bespoke sherwanis and bandhgalas are meticulously cut, blending Jodhpur's elegant structure with Indian aristocratic lineage. It's a perfect match for style-driven men seeking modern classicism rooted in heritage.

7. Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra's debut standalone store in Hyderabad is a landmark for couture connoisseurs. The store showcases both his couture line and the ready-to-wear. If you view clothing as art, his intricate, nature-inspired menswear blending botanical embroidery, texture play and global craft is a must-visit. This is where couture and cultural craftsmanship converge.

Hyderabad's menswear scene is as diverse as the city itself. From ultra-luxury labels to old-school royalty and everyday staples, the city has something for every style, size, and celebration. Whether you're shopping for your wedding or just want a wardrobe refresh with Indian flair, these stores deliver on quality, experience, and presence.

8. Tasva

Tasva, the brainchild of designer Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Fashion, has swiftly gained traction in Hyderabad for bringing couture sensibilities to a wider audience. The store offers men's ethnic wear with designer-level detailing, from structured sherwanis and asymmetric kurtas to rich bandhgalas and festive jackets. Every piece feels refined, yet remains accessible in terms of pricing and availability. What makes Tasva a standout is its ability to cater to the Indian man who wants designer polish without going full couture.

9. Manyavar

Manyavar's Hyderabad stores offer exactly what the brand is known for - festive menswear with high visibility and mass appeal. Think jewel-toned sherwanis, intricately embroidered jackets, and well-fitted kurtas in every shade imaginable. The stores are well-organized, the staff know what they're doing, and the options are tailor-made for wedding shoppers who want style without too much guesswork. Manyavar's sheer range and availability make it one of the most dependable stops for ethnic wear in the city.

10. Raymond

Raymond might be known primarily for its formal suits and fabric legacy, but its Hyderabad stores also carry a surprisingly strong ethnic collection for men. With a growing focus on Indo-western fashion, Raymond has infused its signature tailoring precision into kurtas, Nehru jackets, and festive formalwear. What makes Raymond stand out is its fit-first approach. You're not just buying ethnic wear, you're getting garments cut to perfection.

