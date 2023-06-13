Top 10 Salesforce Implementation Partners in India

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 13: Salesforce is a highly effective CRM platform that helps businesses manage customer data and improve customer relationships. With its wide range of features and applications, Salesforce offers solutions for various industries and business needs.

One of the key advantages of Salesforce is its ability to enhance agility and collaboration in customer relations. By integrating the Salesforce customer service management application, businesses can track customer activities, gain insights into their interests and preferences, and find ways to enhance their overall business performance.

In addition to customer management, Salesforce CRM provides several other remarkable features. It enables businesses to retain existing customers, connect with their target audience through social media integrations, and enhance sales performance, among other benefits. As a cloud-based platform, Salesforce offers applications such as sales cloud, service cloud, marketing cloud, community cloud, and commerce cloud, all of which contribute to business growth.

However, choosing the right Salesforce consulting partner can be challenging due to the multitude of options available in the market. By selecting the right Salesforce consulting firm, businesses can maximize the potential of Salesforce CRM and avoid common pitfalls. With their expertise and guidance, businesses can achieve real growth and success in their CRM endeavors.

To help businesses make an informed decision here are the meticulously researched and handpicked top 10 Salesforce consulting companies in India:

1. TIS-

TIS is one of the leading Salesforce Service providers across the globe and has recently celebrated the 5 years milestone as a Salesforce partner. With more than 325 successful projects in the last 5 years and a team of over 100+ Certified Salesforce Consultants, TIS's Salesforce implementation services are quite promising.

Their team has been providing exceptional salesforce platform configuration, customization, data migration, and support services to their clients for better productivity and efficiency across all levels. As a result, they have helped many organizations in streamlining their business processes and boost revenue growth.

The company's customer-centric approach, commitment to timely delivery and dedication to quality are all the factors that have contributed to its incredible customer delight.

Their strategic consulting services and innovative solutions have helped them offer excellent and successful implementations to their clients, for an array of Salesforce products.

Apart from offering world class Salesforce consulting services, the organization has also been delivering digital transformation solutions for the last 17 years, to a range of clients, including start-ups. SMEs and large enterprises. They have worked with clients across Industry Verticals including manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, information technology, healthcare, and government.

Their service portfolio encompasses:

* Salesforce Sales Cloud

* Salesforce Service Cloud

* Salesforce Marketing Cloud

* Salesforce Einstein Analytics

* Field Service Lightning

* Pardot

* Education Cloud

* Health Cloud

* Revenue Cloud

* Non Profit Cloud

* Experience Cloud

* Mulesoft

* HeroKu

* Einstein GPT

Website: www.tisdigitech.com

Head Office: C - 81C, Sector - 8, Noida 201301, India

Contact Number: (+91) 9811747579

Email: info@tisindia.com

2. Tata Consultancy Services-

Tata Consultancy Services offer a range of cost-effective and profitable services to its customers, allowing them to fully utilize the extensive portfolio of Salesforce products. TCS leverages Salesforce's powerful cloud-based platform to deliver solutions that meet the needs of businesses across industries.

With an impressive workforce of over 6,13,000 IT consultants and developers, TCS stands as a top provider of IT services, consulting, and business solutions. Over its 50-year journey, TCS has built strong partnerships with major global enterprises, helping them grow.

TCS helps businesses stay up-to-date and well-prepared in a changing environment by adopting new ways of doing business and finding new revenue streams.

They offer the following services:

* Salesforce Implementation Services

* Cognitive Business Operations

* Cybersecurity

* Data and Analysis

* IoT and Digital Engineering

Website: www.tcs.com

Head Office: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Contact Number: (022) 67789999

Email: contact.us@tcs.com

3. Tech Mahindra-

Since 2006, Tech Mahindra has been a trusted global partner of Salesforce, offering a great expertise in implementing, integrating, supporting, maintaining, and developing solutions on the SFDC platform.

Their Salesforce implementation services have successfully delivered innovative solutions across various industries, with Salesforce and Force.com. Tech M's reach goes beyond technology, with a strong presence in various industries such as renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

Tech Mahindra's diverse portfolio highlights their leadership and ability to deliver exceptional results.

Services they provide include:

* Salesforce consultation services

* Infrastructure and Cloud Services

* Financial Services

* Energy and Utilities

* SAP

* AI

Website: www.techmahindra.com

Head Office: Plot No. 6, LGF + 6th floor, Tech Boulevard, Sec-127, Noida

Contact Number: +91-422 4586300

Email: alliances@techmahindra.com

4. Deloitte-

Deloitte has experts in over 36 countries, providing industry insights, customer solutions, and Salesforce expertise. Their member firms have completed innovative and complex projects worldwide. Deloitte is a leading global provider of services like audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and more.

Their services include:

* Salesforce consultation services

* Cloud

* AI

* Tax

* Financial Advisory

* Audit and Assurance

Website: www2.deloitte.com

Head Office: Hiranandani Business Park, Powai, Maharashtra

Contact Number: 0124 679 2000

Email: usindiaogc@deloitte.com

5. Wipro-

Wipro has partnered with Salesforce since 2006, working on major customer projects worldwide. With over 2,200 practitioners dedicated to Salesforce projects and 8,000+ Salesforce certifications, Wipro is a leading Indian multinational corporation offering IT, consulting, and business process services. Wipro is known for its positive policies, work culture, and growth opportunities.

Some of the services they offer are:

* Salesforce implementation services

* Digital Marketing

* Cybersecurity

* Design and Experience

* Engineering

* Applications

Website: www.wipro.com

Head Office: Doddakannelli, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru - 560 035, India

Contact Number: (011) 33785100

Email: reachus@wipro.com

6. IBM-

IBM collaborates with Salesforce to help joint clients achieve significant business value at scale. With its cloud and AI technologies, IBM offers expertise across industries and geographies, covering various Salesforce products. IBM integrates technology and provides infrastructure, software (including Red Hat), and consulting services to support clients in their digital transformation journey.

Their services include:

* Salesforce Consultation Services

* AI

* Analytics

* eCommerce

* Blockchain

* IT Infrastructure

Website: www.ibm.com

Head Office: No.12, Subramanya Arcade, Bannerghatta Main Road, Bangaluru

Contact Number: 1800 425 3303

Email: infoibm@us.ibm.com

7. HCL-

HCLTech-Salesforce provides a wide range of services to help businesses maximize the benefits of Salesforce solutions and enhance their overall business experiences. These services include advisory, system integration, and support services. Additionally, HCLTech offers various solutions in IT infrastructure management, digital operations, cybersecurity, analytics, IoT, software services, and engineering. Their comprehensive portfolio aims to meet the diverse needs of enterprises across industries.

These are some of their services:

* Salesforce consulting services

* Data and Analytics

* SaaS

* Digital and Content

* Supply chain management

* Finance and Accounting

Website: www.hcltech.com

Head Office: Noida Technology Hub, Plot No: 3A, Sector-126, Noida

Contact Number: 0120 430 6000

Email: enquiries@hcl.com

8. Infosys-

Infosys utilizes innovative multi-cloud solutions and industry-specific IPs to customize services for each organization. With over 5,000 consultants and a strong CSAT score, they have the expertise and capability to support your organization's Salesforce-related digital transformation goals. As a global leader in digital services and consulting, Infosys empowers clients in over 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation journey.

Services they offer:

* Salesforce implementation Services

* Digital Marketing

* Data Analysis

* Applied AI

* Cyber Security

* SAP

Website: www.infosys.com

Head Office: No. 44, Hosur Road, Electronics City, Bengaluru

Contact Number: +91 80 2293 3588

Email: askus@infosys.com

9. Capgemini-

Capgemini has a large global network of over 2,500 certified experts in Salesforce and cloud technologies. They have been a strategic consulting partner with Salesforce for more than a decade, enhancing their capabilities to meet the digital customer experience requirements of clients worldwide. Capgemini specializes in improving, updating, expanding, and securing IT and digital environments using the most advanced technologies. Their goal is to enhance applications, promote innovation, and boost competitiveness.

Some of their services:

* Cloud

* Cybersecurity

* Data and artificial intelligence

* Enterprise management

* Sustainability

Website: www.capgemini.com

Head Office: No. 14, Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjawadi Phase-III, MIDC-SEZ, Village Man, Taluka Mulshi, PUNE

Contact Number: 022-6686 0500

Email: cgp2phelpdesk.in@capgemini.com

10. Cognizant-

Cognizant utilizes Salesforce Customer 360 to enhance digital experiences and expand customer engagement. Leveraging Salesforce as a cloud platform, Cognizant offers a wide range of services, including digital strategy and experience design. Their focused approach assists clients in developing connected products, services, and new business models to drive growth. Cognizant provides IT consulting and business process outsourcing services across various industries such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, media, and entertainment.

The services they offer:

* Salesforce Implementation Services

* AI

* IoT

* Digital Experience

* Cloud Solutions

* Security

Website: www.cognizant.com

Head Office: 5/535, Okkiam Thoraipakkam Old Mahabalipuram Road Chennai

Contact Number: 1800 208 6999

Email: inquiry@cognizant.com

In the end, choosing the right Salesforce implementation partner in India is all about finding the right fit for your individual needs. Seek an implementation partner whose practices and operations align best with your unique business goals. Evaluate their expertise and make an informed decision.

