New Delhi [India], May 26:The travel industry is a rapidly evolving industry, driven by changing traveller preferences, technological advancements, and a growing focus on sustainable tourism, which are reshaping the travel experience. Amidst this dynamic landscape, Akbar Online Booking Company has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and innovate, making it a distinguished name in the travel landscape.

With a notable legacy spanning over 47 years, the company has established itself as a pioneer, offering a wide range of travel-related services through its digital portal. Akbar Online Booking Company presents this online platform as a one-stop solution for all travel-related needs, including flight bookings, hotel reservations, car rental services, and foreign exchange. A user-friendly interface and diverse service offerings enable travellers to plan and book their trips with ease.

Under the leadership of CEO Nikhil Krishnan, Akbar Online Booking Company has grown into a trusted travel company, renowned for its reliability, expertise, and personalised services. The company's recognition as the “Top Rated Travel Portal of the Year—Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025” is a perfect testament to its unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence in the travel industry.

Services Portfolio

Akbar Online Booking Company is dedicated to crafting awesome travel experiences for its customers with end-to-end services, taking care of every detail. The company's unique selling proposition lies in its ability to provide a diverse range of services on a single platform, making travel planning seamless and efficient.

The company's services include domestic and international flight ticket bookings with ease and choosing from a variety of airlines and fare options. Additionally, Akbar Online Booking Company assures travelers they will stay in comfort and style with their extensive network of hotels and resorts, both worldwide and nationwide. For those looking to explore new destinations, the company offers carefully curated tour packages with online visa services for 180+ countries, designed to provide a hassle-free travel experience. These packages come up with a personalised approach to meet the diverse needs of travellers, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable journey.

Differentiating Factors: A Unique Approach to Travel Support

Akbar Online Booking Company stands out in the travel industry by offering a wide assortment of travel services and options tailored to suit every traveller's needs, budget, and preferences.

The company's digital portal is built with traveller convenience in mind, featuring contactless, 24/7 support and enhanced safety features. This allows travellers to easily manage their travel arrangements online. With decades of excellence in the travel industry, Akbar Online Booking Company has earned a reputation as a trusted and reliable travel partner. The customer support team's dedication to addressing clients’ queries and concerns sets it apart from the competition and ensures clients feel valued and supported throughout the process.

Akbar Travels: A Legacy of Four Decades

Akbar Travels of India is the nation's largest homegrown travel company, well-known for providing clients seamless and unforgettable travel experiences. The innovative seed of Akbar Travels was sown in the year 1978 by K.V. Abdul Nazar, a visionary entrepreneur and seasoned professional.

Since its inception, the company has grown exponentially, driven by a passion for travel and customer satisfaction. Today, it has a robust offline presence across 150+ locations in India, Malaysia, the UK, the UAE, and the USA. The company is further expanding its reach across Europe. Akbartravels.com, the online platform of Akbar Travels, has evolved into a one-stop destination offering a comprehensive range of travel products and services. These include flights, car rentals, hotels, cruises, holiday packages, foreign exchange, and visas, among other services.

The Spirit Behind the Success

Nikhil Krishnan's career trajectory exemplifies his exceptional leadership and innovative spirit. As the Chief Executive Officer of Akbar Travels and Director of Akbar Online Booking Company, he spearheads high-performing teams and drives business growth. Nikhil's professional journey began after completing his Bachelor’s in Management Studies from H.R. College of Commerce & Economics and his Master's degree in International Business Management from the University of Westminster.

Nikhil's expertise spans various industries, including travel, educational consulting, and training, where he serves as the managing partner at Akbar Academy and Akbar Study Abroad. His innovative approach and strategic vision have significantly contributed to the consulting and training realm, setting new industry standards and enhancing customer experiences. His background in higher management at Akbar Travels of India Pvt. Ltd. further enhanced his leadership abilities, enabling him to drive success across various sectors.

