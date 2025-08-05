Tourism Finance Corporation of India Reports Best-Ever Quarterly Performance with 20% YoY Profit Growth in Q1 FY26

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 5: Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited (TFCIL, The Company), (NSE - TFCILTD | BSE - 526650), one of the leading companies providing financial assistance to tourism-related projects have announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 65.82 Cr, YoY growth of 6.44%

* EBITDA of ₹ 59.85 Cr, YoY growth of 5.73%

* PAT of ₹ 30.56 Cr, YoY growth of 20.31%

* PAT Margin of 46.43%, YoY growth of 536 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 3.30, YoY growth of 20.44%

* The Management is upbeat for the future after the best ever quarterly financial performance by the company: Highest PAT, growing NIMs and Net NPAs at Nil.

* With a Fund Raise on the Anvil, Rating Upgrades imminent and a Proposed Stock Split recently announced by the Company's BOD, there is a lot to look forward to for TFCIL in the upcoming quarters.

Q1 FY26 Key Highlights

Income & Profitability:

* Total Income increased by 6.44% YoY to Rs. 65.82 Cr from Rs. 61.84 Cr.

* Income from operations was Rs. 63.71 Cr, an increase of 3.09% YoY.

* Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew significantly by 19.62% YoY to Rs. 38.16 Cr.

* Profit After Tax (PAT) recorded a robust increase of 20.31% YoY, reaching Rs. 30.56 Cr.

* Earnings per Share (EPS) stood at Rs. 3.30 compared to Rs. 2.74 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Financial Position:

* Tangible Net Worth improved to Rs. 1,238.37 Cr from Rs. 1,149.12 Cr, marking a YoY growth of 7.77%.

* Gross Loans (AUM) increased to Rs. 1,711.67 Cr from Rs. 1,553 Cr in the same quarter last year.

Asset Quality:

* Gross NPA significantly improved, reducing to 0.24% from 2.81% YoY.

* Net NPA reduced to Nil from 1.54% YoY, indicating strong recovery management.

Operational Efficiency:

* Net Interest Margin (NIM) increased notably to 6.44% from 5.08%.

* Return on Loans & Advances improved to 13.12% compared to 12.22%.

* Operating expenses declined by 6.05% YoY to Rs. 27.66 Cr, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency.

Capital Adequacy & Gearing:

* The Capital Adequacy Ratio remains robust at 62.68%, significantly above the regulatory requirement.

* Overall Gearing Ratio improved to 0.71:1 from 0.90:1, indicating a healthy capital structure.

