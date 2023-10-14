Toyota Camry, one of the world’s best-selling hybrid cars, showcased in Surat

The car has been showcased at Munjani Toyota, the newest authorized Toyota dealer in the city.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 14: Car giant Toyota is showcasing the Toyota Camry, one of the best-selling hybrid sedan cars in the world, at its newest authorized dealer Munjani Toyota showroom in Udhna, Surat.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhavesh Patel, Director and CEO of Munjani Toyota said that they are privileged to showcase one of Toyota’s highest-selling cars at their showroom in Surat.

“Being a hybrid car, the Toyota Camry operates seamlessly in both fuel and electric modes. This duality ensures the best fuel mileage. At the same time, it is a luxurious and comfortable car. We are pleased to make it available to car enthusiasts in Surat,” Mr Patel said.

For a test drive to experience the luxury and comfort of the Toyota Camry hybrid sedan, please contact Munjani Toyota dealership in Udhna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor