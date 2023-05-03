New Delhi [India], May 3 (/PNN): The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest sporting events in the country, and it attracts thousands of cricket fans every year. If you're planning to attend an IPL match in Hyderabad, the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad is the best way to travel. With its efficient and modern system, the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad can take you to the stadium quickly and easily. And now, with the introduction of WhatsApp e-ticketing, booking your Metro e-tickets for the match has become even easier.

To book your Metro e-tickets, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Send a "Hi" on the official L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad number "+91 8341146468". This will take you to the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad's WhatsApp number.

Step 2: Click the link to book an e-ticket using online payment modes such as Google Pay or other UPI's. Additionally, you can also use an OTP at the station counter (Valid for 5 mins) in case you'd like to use cash.

Step 3: After the payment is done, you will receive your QR based e-ticket on WhatsApp!

Booking your e-tickets for an IPL match on WhatsApp has several benefits. Firstly, it saves time and eliminates the need to stand in long queues to purchase tickets. Secondly, it is a secure and contactless payment option, which is especially important because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And lastly, you can simply chat on WhatsApp to book your e-tickets every time from your home.

Traveling from the metro will help you reach faster as the cricket stadium is located near the Stadium metro station, which is on the red Line of the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad. This means you can avoid traffic and parking issues and enjoy a stress-free journey to the match. Here are the upcoming IPL matches in Hyderabad,

Thursday, 4th May 2023, SRH vs KKR, 7.30 pm onwards.

Saturday, 13th May 2023, SRH vs LSG, 3.30 pm onwards.

Thursday, 18th May 2023, SRH vs RCB, 7.30 pm onwards.

So, the next time you plan to attend an IPL match in Hyderabad, make sure to book your Hyderabad Metro Rail tickets on WhatsApp and enjoy a hassle-free journey to the stadium.

