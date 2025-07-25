True Power Leads India's Charge Against Lightning Hazards with Advanced Protection Systems

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 25: Every year, lightning claims more lives in India than any other natural disaster over 2,800 of deaths, millions of damages, and rising. Yet, protection remains shockingly neglected. True Power, one of India's most trusted names in electrical safety, is changing that.

With decades of expertise in earthing and surge protection, True Power is leading India's defense against one of nature's deadliest forces. Their latest range of lightning arresters and chemical earthing systems is designed specifically for Indian conditions from the high-resistivity soils of Rajasthan to the storm-heavy coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

How Does a Lightning Arrester Work?

When lightning strikes, it naturally seeks the shortest path to the ground. A lightning arrester, placed at the highest point of a structure, captures that surge instantly.

It channels the current through down conductors to a well-engineered earthing system,

Which then safely disperses the charge into the ground

Preventing fires, equipment damage, and fatalities.

Without this system, lightning can travel through walls, wires, or even human bodies. A single strike can release up to 200,000 amperes enough to destroy solar plants, inverters, and lives in seconds.

"You can't stop lightning, but you can control what it does next," says MD Hari OM Tiwari at True Power. "Our mission is to make every building in India safer be it a home, hospital, temple, or telecom tower."

At the heart of their solution lies a science-backed, standards-compliant system:

ESE Lightning Arresters with up to 100m protection radius

Copper-bonded earth electrodes with 20+ year lifespan

Low-resistance compounds ensuring performance even in dry zones

Surge Protection Devices for solar rooftops, panels & DBs

Their installations adhere to IS 3043:2018 and IEC 62305, ensuring that buildings are not only protected but also pass the most stringent safety and insurance audits.

In a country where less than 10% of Tier-2/3 buildings have compliant lightning protection, True Power's work is more than commercial it's critical. Today, True Power's solutions are already being adopted by major solar parks, telecom providers, schools, and government buildings across Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal and across globe.

As monsoon intensifies and infrastructure modernizes, one thing is clear:

You do not just need protection. It needs True Power.

