Tvameva Sarvam, is a real story of a father and son relationship: Dr Jeevan S Rajak

October 8: The audience has always liked the stories in an effective way in a short time through short. The short film Tvameva Sarvam, based on the story of author Dr Jeevan S Rajak, also talks about a real life story effectively. Huh. Actually the story of the film Tvameva Sarvam is the real life story of the writer Dr Jeevan S Rajak from his own life. Born in a middle family, how life is the journey of fulfilling his dream of becoming an administrative officer following his father’s ideals and the principle of hard work

As a father, Moolchand believes that he has the ability to both win his losing child and make the winning child lose. He has put everything at stake from leaving his son, Jeevan, to a medical college, to getting selected in the administrative services through PSC exams. His son Jeevan also does a PhD and holds a doctorate. Moolchad stands like a rock behind his son’s difficulties and challenges.

Produced by under the banner of Rare Films, MK Art, Saraswati Production, Sanjay Mishra is playing lead role, Actor Sapna Agarwal, Bikram Singh and Basit Khan are also playing important roles.

The film is produced by Manoj Tiwari, Rampal Singh Pathriyan, co-produced by Seema Seni, Gabriel Vats and directed by Manoj Tiwari. This 35-minute film is about the fulfillment of a father’s dream which his son fulfills.

Author Dr. Jeevan S. Rajak says, “We were seven younger siblings and our father inspired all of us from the very beginning towards the big goal of our life. His ideals have always inspired me, we always used to say do whatever you want to do, I am with you, this word of his always filled me with enthusiasm.

