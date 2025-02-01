TVS Motor Company's Sales Grow By 17% in January 2025

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 1: TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 397,623 units in January 2025 with a growth of 17% as against 339,513 units in the month of January 2024.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 18% with sales increasing from 329,937 units in January 2024 to 387,671 units in January 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 10% with sales increasing from 268,233 units in January 2024 to 293,860 units in January 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 12% with sales increasing from 155,611 units in January 2024 to 174,388 units in January 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 29% with sales increasing from 132,290 units in January 2024 to 171,111 units in January 2025.

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 55% with sales increasing from 16,276 units in January 2024 to 25,195 units in January 2025.

International Business

The Company's total exports grew by 46% increasing from 69,343 units in January 2024 to 101,055 units in January 2025. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 52% with sales increasing from 61,704 units registered in January 2024 to 93,811 units in January 2025.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered growth of 4% with sales increasing from 9,576 units in January 2024 to 9,952 units in January 2025.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D.Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

