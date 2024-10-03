Ubiqconn and RuggON Set to Transform Embedded Technology and Rugged Computing with Advanced SATCOM Integration at Embedded World North America 2024

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], October 3: Ubiqconn Technology Inc., an innovative manufacturing company specializing in industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, is proud to announce its participation in Embedded World North America 2024. This event marks the first time it will be held in the United States, taking place from October 8th to 10th at the Austin Convention Center. Ubiqconn will be joined by its subsidiary, RuggON, a global leading provider of rugged computing solutions, to showcase cutting-edge technologies tailored for industries such as public safety, transportation, agriculture, mining, and industrial automation.

Ubiqconn will showcase its customizable embedded systems and SATCOM technologies, designed to support industries with demanding operational environments. With an in-house R&D team and extensive ODM experience, Ubiqconn's core value is rooted in delivering highly customizable solutions specifically designed to meet the unique needs of its customers.

RuggON will highlight its rugged devices engineered for mission-critical and harsh environments at exhibition, including:

* Iridium® Satellite-Connected Tablet PX501: Designed for extreme connectivity in remote locations.

* 8" LUNA3 and 10.1" PA501: Fully rugged tablets that excel in challenging conditions.

* Vehicle-Mounted Computers: Featuring the 12.1" VX-601, 10.4" VULCAN, and 7" Vortex and Viking models.

These products are engineered to perform reliably in harsh environments, addressing challenges such as high dust levels, extreme temperatures, and intense vibrations. They also support global connectivity, real-time communication, and data transmission, which are crucial for efficient mining operations.

"At Ubiqconn, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of connectivity, especially in the embedded and rugged technology space," said Tim Tsai, North America CEO at Ubiqconn and RuggON. "Our SATCOM-enhanced solutions provide reliable communication and data exchange, helping industries overcome the challenges of remote or unstable networks. We look forward to demonstrating these innovations at Embedded World North America."

Visitors to Booth #1733 will have the opportunity to explore these cutting-edge solutions and learn how Ubiqconn and RuggON are revolutionizing the future of embedded technology and rugged computing with advanced SATCOM integration. The teams will be available for product demonstrations and expert consultations throughout the event.

For more information about Ubiqconn and RuggON, or to please visit http://www.ubiqconn.com and http://www.ruggon.com, or follow us on Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON's LinkedIn.

About Ubiqconn

Ubiqconn is a subsidiary of the FIC Group, a leader in global high-tech design, engineering, and manufacturing for over 40 years. Given this experience, Ubiqconn's professional team also provides high-quality assurance in ODM and OEM products. Ubiqconn is an innovative manufacturing company that specializes in the industrial Internet of Vehicle (IoV) solutions and embedded Internet of Things (IoT) solutions With a perfect balance between technology and application know-how, Ubiqconn can achieve the customer demand to conquer the increasing challenge in IoT. For more information, visit http://www.ubiqconn.com or follow us on LinkedIn

About RuggON

RuggON Corp. is a a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. Combining Ubiqconn's advanced technology to drive innovation and expand in the Mobile Industrial (IioT) market. With decades of ruggedized mobile solution expertise, RuggON strives to improve mobile productivity in harsh environments. A committed engineering team delivers devices of exceptional value and quality that improve user experience. The company is dedicated to understanding the various demands of different industries in order to provide application-oriented, tailored solutions that are efficient and effective. RuggON is committed to higher standards to achieve customer satisfaction. It prides itself on providing endless possibilities today to meet the demands of tomorrow. For more information, visit our website http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

