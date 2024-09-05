UKIIFB and NITI Aayog to strengthen financial partnership with new infrastructure financing bridge

New Delhi [India], September 5 : The United Kingdom-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge (UKIIFB) has been agreed upon between the City of London Corporation and the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), it can be announced today, marking the strengthening of financial and professional services partnerships between the two nations.

The initiative leverages the UK's expertise in structuring and phasing major projects in order to unlock sustainable infrastructure investment into India. The UKIIFB will have a steering committee, also announced today, which includes representatives from HM Treasury, Aon, Arup, Mott MacDonald, Clifford Chance, Sequoia Investment Management Company, Department of Economic Affairs, Larsen & Toubro, Sorin Investment Fund, Economic Laws Practice and AECOM India Private Limited.

The UKIIFB Steering Committee will focus on accelerating the mobilisation of international private-sector investment in Indian sustainable infrastructure.

It will provide policymakers with recommendations to address barriers to such investments, while also working collaboratively to develop knowledge and best practices that enhance the attractiveness and investability of sustainable infrastructure projects for international investors.

Chris Hayward, Policy Chairman of the City of London Corporation, said, "I am delighted to today sign the UK India Infrastructure Financing Bridge, welcoming a new chapter in the extensive business relationship between our two nations. The UK's expertise in professional services, finance and scaling major projects makes it a natural partner to meet India's growing infrastructure needs, showcasing the City of London's position as a global city.

"Additionally, our leadership and talent in green finance can facilitate the development of India's ambitious sustainable projects, providing climate solutions in the push to net zero.

"We look forward to further developing this new and exciting partnership."

BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, said, "The UK India Infrastructure Financing Bridge (UKIIFB), jointly announced by the Hon'ble Finance Minister of India and the Chancellor of the Exchequer of the UK, represents a significant collaborative effort spearheaded jointly by NITI Aayog and the City of London. This initiative underscores the commitment of both nations to work together in unlocking major infrastructure investment opportunities in India. This is a game-changer that not only accelerates India's economic ascent but also strengthens its position on the global stage. It is not limited to connecting the two nations; it connects India to its aspirations of becoming a global powerhouse."

Vikram Doraiswamy, the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom, said, "The team at the High Commission are delighted by the establishment of this financing bridge today. Announced as an objective at the last India - UK Economic and Financial Dialogue in September 2023, this structure is the culmination of over a year of shared effort.

"The UKIIFB is a striking testament to the complementarity of our bilateral economic relationship. It is a means for India and the UK to use the respective strengths of their systemsthe UK's sophisticated and well-resourced financial sector, and India's world-leading capacity to generate sustainable and high-value returns in the long-termto offer each other the benefit of growth-based partnerships for the long-term. As India's NITI Aayog and the City of London implement the UKIIFB, and thereby jointly design large infrastructure project proposals in a manner that benefits private capital inflows, India and the UK will broaden and deepen their relationship by contributing to each other's lasting and sustainable growth."

Simon Harris, Managing Director for International Development Services at Mott MacDonald, said, "Investment in climate-resilient infrastructure will play a key role in supporting India's rapid economic and social development. The United Kingdom-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge (UKIIFB) is an excellent opportunity for investors to collaborate with India's project shapers to accelerate investable and sustainable infrastructure development."

Sowmya Parthasarathy, Director of Urban Design & Masterplanning, Arup, said, "Infrastructure is the foundation for India's economic growth. Today's announcement of the United Kingdom-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge (UKIIFB) comes at a pivotal moment. It is a unique partnership bringing the UK's expertise in structuring and phasing major projects in order to help unlock sustainable infrastructure investment into India."

Mark Courtneidge, Director, Construction and Infrastructure, Aon UK, said, "There are major opportunities under development in India within the area of sustainable infrastructure, so Aon is very pleased to be part of the steering committee for UKIIFB. I'm sure that our local and global expertise in providing risk solutions will both support and facilitate the team's ambitions."

Anurag Gupta, Chief Risk Officer, Sequoia Investment Management Company, said, "India's rapidly growing sustainable infrastructure demand must be met with adequate project and risk management expertise. Sequoia Investment Management is extremely pleased to be part of the steering committee for UKIIFB and I'm looking forward to seeing the outcome of our collaboration in this series of projects."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor