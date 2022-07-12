Under the Visionary guidance of Pujya Ramdev Baba, Patanjali Food Limited Inks MOU with Sawit Kinabalu SB

The Union Government, Chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has launched a mission on oil palm, known as the National Mission on Edible Oil-Oil Palm, as a centrally sponsored scheme for increasing domestic production of edible oil by increasing planted area, oil yield and productivity. Under the visionary guidance of Pujya Ramdev Baba, M/s Patanjali Food Limited has initiated a tie-up with M/s Sawit Kinabalu SB to supply the best oil palm planting material. It would immensely help enhance domestic edible oil production, improve farmers' income and will help improve the socio-economic conditions of oil-palm growers.



While briefing media in a joint press meeting between Mr Mallesham Poola, Vice President of M/s Patanjali Food Limited, India, and Datuk Bacho Bin Jansie, Group Managing Director of Sawit Kinabalu SB, Malaysia, said that they joined hands to ink an MOU in the presence of Ms Bhavna Shah, MPOC Regional Head - India, Srilanka, Nepal and Bangladesh for a dedicated large supply of high-quality Sawit Kinabalu DxP for a period of 5 years with technical advisory support whenever necessary. Sawit Kinabalu DxP material has undergone stringent quality control and breeding research. Its key characteristics are high fresh fruit bunch (FFB) yield, high oil extraction rate (OER), high bunch number, higher precocity and slower height increment. Sprouts are compliant and conformed to MS ISO 9001:2008 and MS 157:2005. To know more, please visit http://www.ruchisoya.com/



