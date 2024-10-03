Understanding the Different Types of Packaged Water: Mineral and Spring

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 3: We've all grown accustomed to the ubiquitous presence of packaged drinking water in our lives. Synonymous with convenience and purity, it has become an indispensable part of our daily routines. However, the term "packaged water" encompasses a broader spectrum than just the mineral water we commonly associate it with.

From the pristine depths of nature to advanced purification processes, the world of bottled water is a fascinating blend of science and nature. Let's embark on a journey to explore the diverse range of packaged water options available today and understand the factors that differentiate them.

Mineral Water

While colloquially known as Mineral water, we are referring to bottled mineral water that is widely available across India. Here are some of its key attributes worth knowing about:

* Mineral water contains several helpful nutrients and dissolved minerals like potassium, calcium, iron, and more.

* It is usually purified at a production facility/plant, adhering to stringent quality and regulatory guidelines.

* Based on FDA reports, mineral water should have a minimum of 250 ppm or parts per million of dissolved minerals or solids and trace elements from its source.

* Mineral water should come from a natural underground source.

For example, Bisleri offers packaged drinking water that goes through ten stages of purification, including collection from the source, ozonization, sand, carbon, and micron filtration, reverse osmosis, mineralization, re-ozonization, filling, and sealing. At the same time, the water also goes through 90 quality checks at multiple production stages to ensure the highest purity and quality. It also contains calcium, potassium, and magnesium among other beneficial minerals and nutrients.

Looking for a water supplier near you will help you access mineral water from reputed brands like Bisleri.

Spring Water

It requires minimal processing and treatment prior to bottling. It is directly sourced from natural springs, while also containing water from underground sources. The taste of spring water is radically different and it is one of the most premium and popular kinds of bottled water available today.

For example, one of the varieties of Bisleri drinking water on offer is Vedica. The brand sources premium spring water from the Himalayas with rich mineral content and balanced pH levels. Bottling takes place at the source to ensure the highest purity and freshness.

Other Types of Packaged Water

There are several other kinds of packaged water that are often available for consumers. Some of them include:

- RO Water- In this system, water goes through reverse osmosis and other procedures before being packaged and sold to consumers. It is usually produced with tap water or groundwater and is mechanically filtered to make it fit for consumption.

- Glacier Water- True to the name, glacier water directly comes from melted glaciers. It is harvested prior to running into oceans. This type of water usually has lower mineral content.

- Sparkling Water- Carbon dioxide is infused into sparkling water or carbonated water under pressure. Hence, it leads to bubbles forming in the water. This has led to several names like fizzy, seltzer, or soda water. Sparkling water may improve digestion and lower constipation, although its high acidic content may also lead to the erosion of tooth enamel.

Choosing Pure and Clean Drinking Water Always

Hydration is paramount for optimal health, with water playing a pivotal role in everything from digestion and circulation to temperature regulation and waste elimination. By staying adequately hydrated, you can enhance physical performance, cognitive function, and overall well-being. However, it's crucial to prioritize water quality. Understanding the distinctions between spring and mineral water can help you make an informed choice to suit your specific hydration needs.

To ensure you and your family are consuming pure and safe drinking water, consider choosing a trusted brand like Bisleri. Their commitment to quality and purification processes guarantees that every sip is refreshing and beneficial. Make the switch to Bisleri today and experience the difference pure water can make.

