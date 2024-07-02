Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate Global India AI Summit 2024 on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate the two-day Global India AI Summit 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in the national capital on Wednesday.

According to a press release by the Minister of Electronics and IT, the event will bring together a distinguished assembly of international delegates, AI experts, and policymakers.

https://x.com/GoI_MeitY/status/1807975067999260900?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1807975067999260900%7Ctwgr%5E5487f272a2b566300dece6d79c91cea17980b115%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpib.gov.in%2FPressReleasePage.aspx%3FPRID%3D2030219

Jitin Prasad, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Commerce and Industry, will also address the inauguration.

Organised in the context of India's leadership role in the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), the summit aims to address the multifaceted challenges and opportunities presented by AI, the release said.

With a focus on Compute Capacity, Foundational Models, Datasets, Application Development, Future Skills, Startup Financing, and Safe and Trusted AI, the event promises a comprehensive exploration of the AI landscape, it said.

The first day of the summit will feature a variety of sessions that delve into aspects of AI application and governance.

IndiaAI: Large Language Models- This session will explore how advanced AI models can manage India's linguistic diversity while adhering to ethical standards.

GPAI Convening on Global Health and AI- This session will gather insights on leveraging AI for healthcare, particularly in underserved regions, and position India as a leader in inclusive healthcare innovation.

Real World AI Solutions- Practical AI implementations will be spotlighted, showcasing how AI can be integrated across various sectors.

India's Infrastructure Readiness for AI- This discussion will focus on the foundational infrastructure needed to support AI-driven initiatives.

Ensuring Safety, Trust, and Governance in the AI Age- Emphasizing ethical AI deployment, this session will underline the importance of global cooperation and regulatory frameworks.

The second day of the summit will shift focus towards nurturing talent and scaling AI innovations.

Empowering Talent through AI Education & Skilling- This session aims to bridge the AI skills gap by highlighting educational strategies and career pathways.

AI for Global Good: Empowering the Global South- Dialogues on inclusive AI development will take place, reflecting India's commitment to equitable global AI access, read the press release.

From Seed to ScaleEmpowering India's Startup Ecosystem- Initiatives fostering AI entrepreneurship will be discussed, crucial for boosting India's startup ecosystem on the global stage.

Data Ecosystem- This session will explore robust data governance essential for effective AI policy formulation and implementation.

AI Competency Framework for Public Sector- Discussions will focus on AI readiness in public administration, an important factor for successful governance.

The Path Ahead: Charting the Course for Responsible AI

The Global India AI Summit 2024 serves as a pivotal platform for global stakeholders to collaborate, innovate, and shape the future of AI. India reiterates its commitment to harnessing AI's transformative potential by prioritising responsible AI development while safeguarding ethical standards and inclusivity, the ministry said.

As the summit unfolds, it is poised to reinforce India's leadership in the global AI landscape, paving the way for a future where AI benefits are accessible to all and contribute significantly to socio-economic advancement worldwide, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor