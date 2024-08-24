Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary calls for urgent reforms in Industrial training institutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, inaugurated the renovated National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) in Sion, Mumbai, on Saturday along with Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the State's Minister of Skills, Entrepreneurship, Employment, and Innovation.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the new building, Chaudhary said, "It is a moment of great happiness that this 60-year-old prestigious institution has now got a new building. Our partners Tata's are also here today and the Indian Institute of Skills is also being created in the same premises."

Elaborating on the importance of skilling, the Union Minister said, "The PM Narendra Modi, spoke enthusiastically about skilling from the ramparts of the Red Fort and as a result this sector has received renewed energy"

The minister also mentioned the need to create an environment where after 12th a child may aspire to do a vocational course or a short-term ITI course instead of a degree.

He added that If someone is doing an undergraduate course at the Mumbai University, she/he should know that under the National Credit Framework, students have been given a facility of 50 per cent academic credits clubbed with 50 per cent credits from internships or apprenticeships.

Talking about the state of the skilling infrastructure, he stated, "There are more than 1000 ITIs in Maharashtra which amounts to almost 66 per cent of the ITIs in the country.

The minister also highlighted the need for the reform of ITIs and added that this is a big responsibility for all of us and we should provide world-class infrastructure and train our instructors in tune with the needs of the industry.

Speaking on the role of the industry in the creation of skilled manpower the Minister "Industry also plays a very important role in Maharashtra which is the financial capital of the country Our industry partners today are taking apprentices and also investing money in the sector through CSR"

He also added that if the industry wants to compete globally, then attention must be paid to the development of the workforce.

On the occasion, various MoUs for skilling were exchanged between NSTI and institutions such as MDL, BARC, DVET and multiple State Departments. These agreements reinforce NSTI Mumbai's leadership in skill-based education and will further enhance the institute's ability to deliver specialized training and skill development programs, solidifying its position at the forefront of the field.

The Minister also inaugurated the Renovated Workshop Sections Namely Motor Mechanic Vehicle Section and Welder Section along with other dignitaries and visited TATA-IIS Labs Ns interacted with Trainees.

