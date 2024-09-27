Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Wireless Center of Excellence at Tejas Networks and launches its indigenous Massive MIMO Radio

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, inaugurated Tejas Center of Excellence for Wireless Communications at their Bangalore Headquarters. As a part of the visit, the Union Minister also launched the company's indigenously designed 32T32R Massive MIMO radio capable of delivering 1+ Gbps download speeds using 5G mid-band spectrum.

Congratulating Tejas Networks on this occasion, Union Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Tejas Networks has demonstrated that Indian companies can design and manufacture high-quality, cutting-edge products and successfully compete against the best global players in the telecom sector. I was truly impressed to see the wide range of world-class wireless and wireline products that Tejas has developed in India that form an integral part of all major networks in India and in several countries around the world."

The "Tejas Center of Excellence for Wireless Communications" at Tejas Networks seeks to advance research in frontier technologies, standards and architectures that will underpin next-generation mobile networks as they evolve towards 6G and beyond. The Center of Excellence houses state-of-the-art modeling tools and test infrastructure to design, prototype and commercialize innovative wireless products and solutions that will support emerging usage scenarios and applications as envisaged in ITU-R's IMT-2030 (International Mobile Telecommunications) framework. The center currently focuses on contributions in emerging areas such as AI/ML, Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC), Massive MIMO, Terahertz Communications, Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS), Sub-band Full Duplex (SBFD) among others.

Anand Athreya, CEO & Managing Director, Tejas Networks, said, "We invest significant resources in R&D and IPR creation and our new Center of Excellence showcases our advanced technological capabilities in wireless communications. We are firmly committed to building a top-tier global telecom and networking company from India and will play our part in helping realize Government of India's vision of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" in the telecom sector."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com

Contact Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com

SAFE HARBOUR

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516707/Minister_TEJASNET.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516706/Minister_Office_TEJASNET.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/4936143/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor