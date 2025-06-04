Union Minister Piyush Goyal discusses multilateral trade concerns with WTO trade ministers

Paris [France], June 4 : Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday participated in the WTO Trade Ministers gathering in Paris, France, at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Ministerial Council Meeting.

The minister discussed concerns regarding the WTO (World Trade Organisation) and multilateral trade.

"Participated in the WTO Trade Ministers gathering on the margins of the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris.

Had a very good discussion on several issues concerning WTO and multilateral trade," Union Minister tweeted on social media 'X'.

On Tuesday, speaking to ANI, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation, said, "We need India as a leader "in the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14), which will take place in Yaounde, Cameroon, from March 26 to 29, 2026.

"India is a leading country, and India is doing well. So India needs to open the way for other developing countries. For example, on investment facilitation for development. We want India to support because so many developing countries, 90 out of the 126 who are members, would like to move with this. But for agriculture, we also need to listen to what India's issues are and try to be as supportive as we possibly can," the WTO DG added

The WTO DG also raised issues of repositioning and possible reforms to the trade body. "Goods trade is still taking place on WTO terms, MFN terms, and members want to safeguard that, but there are things that also don't work. And when you have this kind of disruption, you ask yourself, what is it that needs to be reformed about the WTO?" said DG WTO

She added, "What is it that developing countries like India don't like? Let them put that on the table. What is it that the US doesn't like? Put that on the table. What do Africans not like about the way the organisation? Put that on the table. Let's collect these and then let's try to reform it because most members think that it is a very valuable organisation, but it should be repositioned".

Additionally, the minister also met Brazil's Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira. Both ministers discussed the trade between the two countries and explored options to deepen the economic partnership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor