Universal Skating Academy Shines on Global Stage with 18 Medals at Endurance International Skating Championship 2023-2024

New Delhi [India], October 14: The young athletes from the Universal Skating Academy training at Korum Mall, Thane, recently had the distinguished honor of showcasing their exceptional talent at the esteemed Endurance International Skating Championship 2023-2024, held in Thailand. Prior to this significant global event, our skaters diligently competed in various district, state, and national-level competitions to earn their well-deserved spots. The championship took place at the Suphan Bhuri Velodrome in the Suphan Buri District and attracted over 900 skaters from 11 countries, marking a historic milestone as it was the first occasion our academy's athletes participated on the international stage.

The exhilarating competition comprised four challenging races: a 5-minute elimination round, a 2-minute sprint, and a final 1-minute 20-second challenge. In each event, the skater who crossed the finish line first was declared the winner. Our accomplished skaters delivered astounding performances, culminating in an impressive haul of 7 Gold, 9 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals.

Notable achievements included Swara Kashikar, who secured 3 Gold medals, and Ayush Talegaonkar, who earned 2 Gold and 1 Silver. Additionally, Mahant claimed 1 Silver and 2 Bronze medals, Shivansh achieved 3 Silver medals, Aayu Mahale garnered 2 Gold and 1 Silver, and Eva Sanju captured 3 Silver medals. These remarkable accomplishments are a testament to the skaters' resilience, determination, and skill, as they faced formidable opponents from across the globe.

The exceptional success of our athletes can be attributed to the unwavering guidance and expertise of Coach Sanket Kashikar, who has meticulously nurtured numerous national-level skaters at the Universal Skating Academy at Korum Mall, Thane. This international triumph serves as a source of immense pride, not only for the academy but also for India as a whole, showcasing the extraordinary talent and potential of our young skaters on the global stage.

