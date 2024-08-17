Universal Sompo General Insurance and SOMPO CARE Inc Join Forces to Enhance Health & Wellbeing Across Borders, in Alignment with Skill India Mission

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Universal Sompo General Insurance and SOMPO CARE Inc. have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing health and wellbeing across borders, in alignment with the Skill India Mission.

Kicked off in August 2024, the collaboration is a pilot project and will continue through 2025. This project involves providing Indian nursing care personnel with nine months of comprehensive training in India. Upon completion of the training, these professionals will be accepted as specified skilled workers at SOMPO CARE facilities in Japan.

This partnership is a significant step toward creating employment opportunities for skilled Indian professionals, addressing the global demand for qualified nursing personnel. By working together, Universal Sompo and SOMPO CARE are not only supporting the healthcare industry but also contributing to the broader goal of bridging the gap in healthcare services across borders.

Through this initiative, both organizations are committed to fostering global health standards and empowering skilled professionals to take on critical roles in healthcare systems worldwide.

