Unleash the fun this summer with Pawan Singh's pan-India film "Har Har Gange"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI/GPRC): A country as diverse as India has varied stories to tell across the nook and corner in various languages.

Bhojpuri cinema too is taking giant strides with an upcoming film titled as "Har Har Gange". The Pawan Singh starrer will also be creating a history by releasing the film Pan-India and that too in multiple languages.

Different kinds of cinematic contents are being accepted by different audiences. Breaking the barriers of geography and language and experimenting with audiences all over India have excelled at the box-office and have broken all records.

Teaser release goes viral garnering millions of eyeballs

The teaser-launch of this mega-budgeted Bhojpuri film, "Har Har Gange" received an electrifying response. Directed by none-other-than Chandan Kanhaiya Upadhyay, it has garnered more than millions of eyeballs on its release. The picturesque locations, lilting melodies, tremendous breath-taking actions and amazing dialogues have stumped all it's viewers, be it young and old alike. The numbers keeps on increasing at the tick of the clock.

Inspired by the theme of "Clean Ganga Mission" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the film has been extensively shot in Varanasi, the banks of Ganga and nearby areas.

Director Chandan Kanhaiya Upadhyay. beaming with joy shares his insight and says, "Har Har Gange is a dream venture come true for one and all concerned and involved in its making. Today there are new audience which are wanting to see something unique and new and at the same time more of their own lines reflected in what they see. Pawan Singh carrying a crocodile on his shoulders is something new and supported by hard-hitting dialogues is gradually generating curiosity. Pan-India release will make the film more enormous and accessible to all those who wants to watch and enjoy it."

With the trend of seeking to cater to tastes around the country, this action-drama "Har Har Gange" will be released in five languages - Bhojpuri and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

It may be recalled that Tamil films "Roja" and "Bombay" were hits all over India in their Hindi dubbed versions. Recent examples of other films by Southern makers and dubbed in Hindi and other languages and released across include like "Baahubali" and "KGF" franchises, "Pushpa: The Beginning", "RRR", "Kantara" amongst others were spinning in with magical crores of rupees at the box-office and drawing acclaim from the critics. Even the Hindi film "Pathaan" followed suit striking gold at the ticket windows.

Dynamic actor Pawan Singh is paired with Smriti Sinha in the female lead. Others in the cast includes Arvind Akela 'Kallu', Amit Tiwari, Sushil Singh, Shreya Rai and Anuradha Singh in important roles.

Being made under the banner of Cilema Arts Pvt. Ltd., the film is jointly produced by Abhay Singh, A.K. Pandey and Y. R. Verma. The script is written by Rajesh Pandey. Mahesh Venkat is the director of photography. Musical composition are by Om Jha, Madhukar Anand and Chhote Baba.

