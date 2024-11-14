Unlock Success: A New Collection of Books from Amazon #1 Bestselling Authors

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: A new collection of books has been compiled by a diverse array of industry experts and thought leaders to share their invaluable knowledge across a variety of disciplines, including finance, entrepreneurship, personal development, construction, and well-being. Readers are provided with practical guidance and inspiration to help them navigate their personal and professional lives, as each author contributes their unique insights and years of experience. These works are intended to support individuals in their pursuit of success, fulfilment, and growth, ranging from the mastery of e-commerce and financial literacy to holistic healing and leadership.

Here are those Amazon #1 Bestselling Authors -

1. Badar Arshi, author of "Dollars to Dignity: Unravelling the Money and Self Esteem Paradox," is a seasoned corporate executive who has become a Master Life Coach, Motivational Speaker and Certified Business Coach.

2. Chinmai Talwalkar, author of "One-Person Leadership: Transformative Way to Lead and Inspire Millennial Teams through equity. emotion. empathy," is a Management and Technology Consulting Leader with two decades of professional experience.

3. Dr. Khulood Alsuwaidi, author of "Life Coaching: Unleash your Potential: Life Coaching for Becoming the Best Version of Yourself," is a global professional who brings over 30 years of medical expertise. She is a Rapid Transformational Coach & Hypnotherapist.

4. Dr. Lorna A. Villacin-Ramos, author of "Empowering Women through Menopause: A Comprehensive Guide to Understanding and Embracing Change," is a renowned educator and health advocate who brings 26+ years of expertise.

5. Eng. Gabriel Gyamfi, author of "Modern Series Made Easy: Environmental Management and Sustainability," is a Ghanaian SHSE Engineer, Author, and Teacher who brings a global perspective from Abu Dhabi UAE.

6. Eva Magalay Barientos, author of "Tap the Hidden Power Within You: Perspectives of an Overseas Filipino Worker," is an Engineer by profession and gained numerous professional certifications in Environment and Sustainability.

7. Gita Sivanandan, author of "Consistency: The Key to Your Growth and Transformation," is a visionary leader who brings 20+ years of digital transformation experience to empower individuals. Her expertise fosters innovation, growth, and fulfilment.

8. Hani Alkhayyat & Nedal Nabulsi are the authors of "Consultant Role in Construction Projects - Electrical Installations: Successful Electrical Installations in Construction Projects Needs Experienced Consultants." Nedal is an Electrical Engineer with a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Baghdad. Hani is an Electrical Engineer with a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Mosul.

9. Isabel Ramos, author of "Willowland: Light up Your World," weaves tales inspired by her global travels. From the Canary Islands to the UAE via Madrid and the US, Isabel's journey sparks poetic beauty and soulful projects, including her forthcoming journal.

10. Kumaran Prabhavanand, author of "Evolution of the Urban Construction Monk: Spirituality, Construction and Urban Landscape," is a veteran construction expert with 30+ years of pan-India and Dubai experience.

11. Rebecca J Dahl, author of "Where the Sun Sets in the East - or, Not at All: Memoirs of a Wandering Soul," was raised in the ranch country of Montana. She earned her Master's in Education degree in education leadership and counselling.

12. Rirandzu Viola Phazima Madhlophe, author of "Eat Your Cancer Away: Take Your Life Back Through Holistic Living Holistic Healing," is a multifaceted expert in transformational coaching, therapy, and IT.

13. Shahul Hameed Veedika Thodi, author of "From Ruin to Riches: Overcoming Financial Mistakes That Can Drive You BankruptFast," is a renowned finance professional and entrepreneur who leverages global expertise to empower entrepreneurs.

14. Swaranjali Talwalkar, author of "I Know Everything, but...," is a certified Wellbeing Coach and Mindfulness Practitioner with over a decade of professional experience in the Indian subcontinent and the UK.

15. Zamena Hassan, author of "Caring for the Carer," is a global citizen born in Kinshasa, DRC, with roots in Gujarat, India. Her mission is to support caregivers globally through community-building and advocacy.

These authors, associated with Wings Publication International, demonstrate a desire to disseminate their extensive knowledge in a diverse array of disciplines. Wings Publication discovers a method to facilitate personal development and prosperity in each book. They support authors who are not only exceptional in their respective fields but also strive to assist others in achieving success. Wings' book-writing and publishing guidance is instrumental in empowering each writer to reach their full potential, demonstrating the significance of perseverance, continuous learning, and communication of knowledge.

Their books are available for readers on Amazon worldwide!

For more information, visit - www.wingspublication.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor