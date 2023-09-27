Unveiling ‘GapUp’: A Curated Discovery Platform for Authentic Knowledge Exchange

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: Rigi, a pioneer in empowering online creators to monetise their content, announced the launch of GapUp, a curated discovery platform designed for users to access and learn from influencers and online content creators across various domains. This platform, now live on Economictimes.com, is strategically positioned to meet the urgent need for reliable and credible information in the ever-growing digital sphere.

As the global shift towards the digital age decelerates, GapUp promises to be the nexus of expertise, bringing together financial experts, fashion mavens, tech innovators, business coaches, fitness experts, travel gurus, and more. With features that enable influencers to initiate live course interactions, and foster vibrant communities, GapUp ensures an immersive learning experience for its users.

Commenting on the launch, Swapnil Saurav, Co-founder of Rigi, said, "The inception of GapUp is driven by our mission at Rigi to empower creators continually and, by extension, their communities. While the creator economy burgeons, it's essential that we reinforce trust, authenticity, and value in online learning and decision-making."

Speaking on the partnership, Sanjeev Kumar, Business Head of EconomicTimes.com, said, "The partnership between GapUp and EconomicTimes.com is a well-thought-out strategy, featuring content creators sharing their expertise, various events, and more. We are enthusiastic and eager to present our readers with a broader and more enriched content selection."

Founded in October 2021 by Swapnil Saurav and Ananya Singhal, Rigi champions the cause of online creators across scales and spheres. With an impressive portfolio assisting over 15,000 creators across 20 categories, Rigi is poised at the intersection of passion and profession. The startup is backed by notable investors like Accel India, PeakXV, Stellaris Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, and former Indian captain MS Dhoni, amongst others.

For more insights on Rigi's endeavours and the transformative promise GapUp holds for the market, visit GapUp's official website or Rigi. Stay updated with our latest announcements on Twitter.

