upGrad commits 320 crores (USD 40 Mn) for Harappa Global School of Leadership

Harappa Learning - part of Asia's largest higher edtech company upGrad, today unveiled plans to create a one-of-its-kind Leadership School to build the Owners and top management of tomorrow. Pramath Raj Sinha, Founding Dean of ISB and Chairman of Harappa Education and someone who has transformed management education, will lead this initiative that commits to training over 50,000 working professionals to take their first step toward Leadership.

The Harappa School of Leadership will be a distinctive global institution for leaders-in-the-making and will offer a range of live-only programs to give mid-career professionals the most in-demand skills for success. Its inaugural offering, the Accelerated Management Program, combines the rigor and pedigree of the best global MBAs - rich in Business, Data, Product Marketing, and leadership.

New programs to follow will include the Design Leadership program and the Women's Leadership program. The Harappa - upGrad powerful combination brings together pioneering minds and forces that also carry decades of rich institutional experience and unmatched entrepreneurial ambition with them.

Commenting on the same, Pramath Raj Sinha added, "Never before has the world needed ever-increasing leadership capacity across sectors and industries. All 'future of work' research highlights the growing demand for leadership skills over technical skills. Harappa was built with the mission to teach leadership skills in an affordable, engaging, high-quality, and high-impact manner on a global scale. We are excited about putting our money where our mouth is - taking a mission mode approach to solving the leadership skills gap across the world." "There is a Re-Skilling Revolution taking place around the world, and the crying need for more leaders and entrepreneurs at companies, start-ups, and even in public service has never been more critical and urgent. Harappa brings unique insights into what it takes to hone your management skills with the right mix of domain expertise coupled with the soft skills needed to lead from the front and therefore, we are doubling down and investing to bring these courses at affordable prices and right duration of courses, to connect with working professionals around the world," concluded Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-founder, upGrad.

