Upgrade your Dreams with Gradding

New Delhi (India), June 5: With 15k+ enrollments, 98% visa acceptance rate and tie-ups with over 700 institutes across the world, Gradding is among India's top ed-tech company. It was founded in year 2012 and elevating itself with time and technology. That is how it is also among the India's first AI-powered study abroad and test preparation platform where the aspirants get A-Z services, right from university selection to finding an ideal accommodation overseas.

Gradding is a one-stop solution for all the needs of aspiring students. It's been a decade of Founder, Mamta Shekhawat along with her team helping the aspirants to mould their future. Let us know the founder's views who has dedicated herself in making this dream come true.

Q1) First, Would You Tell What Services Gradding Provide?

Gradding stands for growing, responsive, accountable, dynamic, distinguished, illuminating, nurturing, genuine. Hence explained! It is expanding every day and is accountable for the services. The experts are experienced and certified. Moreover, their guidance helps the aspirant for their dream journey.

Coming towards services, we cater to all the needs right from institute and country selection to settling down in the host country. We also help the students to prepare for the English language tests like IELTS, PTE, TOEFL, and DET along with French and German languages with the certified trainers and mentors. Also, the accommodation assistance is given for a comfortable stay in the host country.

Q2) From Where Did You Get Inspiration to Start Such a Platform?

I started my career with prestigious MNCs like Hitachi & ITC in different roles across business sectors like employee engagement, business development, and talent management. Later, I joined Cognus Technology as the vice- president. Then I realized the need of a unique platform that caters to the aspirant's problem. A place where students can invest trust over time and navigate through all the hurdles.

Q3) There Might be Instances When the Demands and Expectations of Aspirants are Much Higher Than What They Can Achieve. How Do You and Your Team Manage These Situations?

That one is a difficult thing to answer. However, aspirants indeed come to us with lots of expectations and we were established with the motive to cater all their needs under one roof. The major concern is the unwillingness of youth to indulge in research. They just hear something and run to us. For instance, Germany is popular for free education which is true but they have specific eligibility criteria like excellent academic records. But where the problem occurs, they just know the “FREE EDUCATION” but not the challenges behind it. Since Germany is a nation where English is applicable only in the academic world. I have seen many students returning to India from Germany just because they lack language skills.

That's why we analyze the academic and financial profiles. Gather everything from their record to the country's requirements and then we tell them the areas where they lack. In this way, their high demands are justified.

Q4) What if They Don't Agree to the Solution Provided?

The various institutes frequently visit us. Recently, we had representatives from renowned universities like the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, Cardiff Metropolitan University, University of South Wales, and the University of Hampton. They analyzed the academic profile and gave personalized attention. These kinds of hybrid events help them to know better options and the future scope. More than 55 spot assessments were done. Also, 100+ study abroad aspirants attended this event.

Q5) What Message You Would like to Give to the Study Abroad Aspirants?

“Never think you're late!” This is the message I would like to give to all the abroad aspirants along with all those who crushed their dreams due to various reasons. Your time starts as soon as you take a step forward in your career. Seek expert help and align your goal to mould the future in the desired direction.

