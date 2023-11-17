Urgent Appeal for Sudhanshu Kumar's Life-Saving Bone Marrow Transplant

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17: Pramod Kumar, a devoted father, is making a heartfelt plea to the community, seeking assistance to save his son, Sudhanshu Kumar's life, an 11-year-old, via ImpactGuru.com. Sudhanshu is currently in a critical condition, courageously fighting for his life, and urgently requires a Bone Marrow Transplant.

Sudhanshu, a young and resilient individual, is currently admitted to the hospital's general ward, struggling with dangerously low platelet counts. His treatment involves ongoing chemotherapy and essential medications that are crucial for survival.

The cost of Sudhanshu's treatment is a staggering Rs 25 Lakh, a sum that far exceeds the family's financial capacity. Up until now, the family has spent significant resources on his treatment, and they now find themselves in a dire and desperate situation.

Pramod Kumar expressed his despair, saying, "We never anticipated such an unfortunate turn of events in our lives; it feels like a never-ending nightmare. My family and I earnestly request your assistance - please consider donating. Over the past few days, our family has been devoid of any moments of joy, and we have only recently glimpsed a ray of hope. Your support can help us raise the necessary funds to save Sudhanshu's life. Additionally, we urge you to share this story with your friends and family to garner maximum support."

Your generous contributions and shared compassion can make a world of difference in Sudhanshu's battle for survival. Together, we can give Sudhanshu Kumar a fighting chance to overcome this life-threatening ordeal.

FR Link: https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/please-save-sudhanshu-kumar?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_blog

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor