USA’s sanitary measures on marine imports are not India-specific: George Kurian

New Delhi, Aug 19 Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian informed Parliament on Tuesday that the measures taken by the Donald Trump administration such as the imposition of sanitary compliance and sustainability requirements on imports of marine products, are applicable to other countries exporting to the US as well and not specific to India.

“The Department of Fisheries, Government of India, is aware of the trade measures taken by the United States on imports of certain goods, including marine products from India, involving sanitary compliance and sustainability requirements. These measures are applicable to multiple trading partners and are not specific to India,” the minister said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He further stated that the overall impact on Indian seafood exports, including those from Andhra Pradesh, is determined by a combination of factors such as product differentiation, demand conditions, quality standards and contractual arrangements between exporters and importers.

Sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures in international trade are regulations and standards designed to protect human, animal, and plant life from risks like diseases, pests, and contaminants.

These measures ensure the safety of food and prevent the spread of harmful organisms across borders.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has an agreement on SPS measures, which aims to balance trade facilitation with necessary health protections.

The minister further stated that the Government, in consultation with seafood exporters, industry associations, entrepreneurs, and State Fisheries Departments, continues to prioritise the welfare of fishermen, seafood processors, and exporters.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), the Government is supporting the creation and strengthening of fisheries infrastructure including upgradation of fishing harbours and fish landing centres, development of modern post-harvest, cold chain and processing facilities, adoption of advanced technologies such as Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) and Biofloc, quality test and diagnostic laboratories and promotion of export-oriented species, the minister said.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) promotes seafood exports through exporter registration, quality standard-setting, liaison with importers, capacity-building programmes, and participation in trade fairs, exhibitions, and buyer-seller meets, he explained.

To ensure sustainability and uninterrupted supply of Indian seafood to various export markets including the U.S. market, the government is implementing a Marine Mammal Stock Assessment Project and supporting the installation of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) in shrimp trawlers under PMMSY.

The PMMSY also supports sea ranching, artificial reef installation, and other biodiversity conservation measures to secure livelihoods of the fishers.

These efforts, along with species and market diversification, aim to maintain export access, safeguard livelihoods, and ensure the long-term competitiveness of India’s marine sector, the minister added.

