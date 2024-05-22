UST Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for 2024

PRNewswire

Aliso Viejo (California) [USA]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, receiving five out of five stars on the ranking scale. Of the 54 large-size technology services companies recognized by Newsweek, UST was one of just 16 companies to receive a perfect five-star rating.

The list by Newsweek was compiled using an evaluation program that included a thorough examination of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals, a survey of over 220,000 U.S.-based workers, and more than 1.5 million company reviews. The ranking considered key factors such as work-life balance, compensation and benefits, training and career progression, sustainability and awareness, corporate culture, and proactive management of a diverse workforce.

This award shines a light on UST's people-focused approach and inclusive workplace culture, which allow all employees to succeed, advance, and grow. UST has consistently worked to extend opportunities to women worldwide, and its portion of female employees in the United States (44%) is higher than the industry average. To build an open workplace for women, UST has executed several successful DEI initiatives, such as Win IT, a global mentoring and sponsorship program for female employees. Over 4000 women have taken part in the program and 40% of the participants have been promoted to higher roles within UST. Other gender equality programs include participation in the Tech We Can Champions program, which provides STEM ambassador training to female employees so that they can introduce technology to schoolchildren. UST also hosts Women Unlimited, a platform for female employees to connect with role models, receive career advice, and improve their skills.

UST Step IT Up has provided free training and job opportunities to over 1000 minorities, women, and veterans in the US alone. Furthermore, UST launched the Impact India program to provide career paths for talented individuals from the differently abled community. In addition, UST Circle is a DEI-oriented speaker series that provides valuable insights for UST employees. UST also runs inclusivity initiatives through employee resource groups such as NowU for women associates and Curved Colors for LGBTQIA+ associates and allies.

"We are extremely proud of this prestigious recognition from Newsweek and Plant-A Insights. We remain committed to investing in our people and fostering an open workplace culture that prioritizes equity, inclusion, and diversity while empowering all team members to achieve their potential. UST has always been guided by our values, and we seek to transform lives by building collaborative relationships based on trust and mutual respect," said Anu Koshy, Head of Inclusion and Diversity, UST.

"Diversity is a widely discussed topic - and it remains a crucial factor as people look for an employer or a business partner. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024', highlighting companies that are committed to offering diverse and inclusive work environment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

This latest recognition further establishes the California, US-headquartered company as a trusted global organization with a strong culture that successfully attracts and retains top talent. UST's efforts to prioritize diversity have also earned recognition across ten competitive human resources categories and Gold for its DEI efforts from the Brandon Hall Group awards. In addition to its commitment to diversity, UST has been awarded Great Place to Work certifications in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, Mexico, India, and Malaysia.

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizationsdelivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impacttouching billions of lives in the process.

