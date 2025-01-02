Vaidyaratnam to Collaborate with Johns Hopkins University

NewsVoir

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], January 2: The Vaidyaratnam Group is poised for a research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, USA, the First-of-its-kind in the history of Ayurveda. Vaidyaratnam and Johns Hopkins University will jointly conduct research in cardiovascular diseases.

"We are excited about the new developments. Both Vaidyaratnam and Johns Hopkins University take pride in a glorious tradition that dates back centuries. Our proposed collaboration with the world's most renowned private research university will benefit the healthcare sector at large," said Ashtavaidyan Dr. E.T. Neelakandhan Mooss, Managing Director of Vaidyaratnam Group.

Managing Director Ashtavaidyan Dr E.T. Neelakandhan Mooss and Executive Director Ashtavaidyan Dr E.T. Krishnan Mooss held discussions with university officials at the Baltimore campus. Dr Venu Rajamony, Former Ambassador of India to the Netherlands, Dr. Reghu Natarajan, Ex-Director of Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET), and Dr. Shelby Kutty, Professor - Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, were also present.

Established in 1876, Johns Hopkins is America's first research university, an institution that has revolutionized higher education in the U.S. and continues to bring knowledge and discoveries to the world.

Vaidyaratnam Group is at the forefront of validating the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda through scientific research, using tools like Artificial Intelligence. Vaidyaratnam medicines are available across the length and breadth of India through their network of more than 2000 dealerships. The products are exported to the GCC countries, South East Asian Countries, Europe, US and Australia as well.

For more details, please visit: www.vaidyaratnam.com.

Vaidyaratnam Oushadhasala is managed by the Eledathu Thaikkatu Family of Thaikkattusseri, Thrissur, one among the renowned Ashtavaidya families of Kerala. Ashtavaidyas are physicians who are masters of the eight branches of Ayurveda mentioned in classical texts.

