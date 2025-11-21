Vecmocon Technologies Backs Formula Bharat 2026 as Sponsor Ahead of Landmark 10th Edition

With the countdown underway to Formula Bharat 2026, India’s Formula Student competition, the event proudly announces Vecmocon Technologies as a Sponsor for its 10th milestone edition, scheduled for January 2026 at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore. Vecmocon Technologies, a pioneering force in the electric mobility space, brings its expertise in EV powertrain systems, smart vehicle components, and data-driven mobility solutions to support Formula Bharat’s mission of empowering student engineers. This partnership underscores Vecmocon’s commitment to advancing innovation and skill development among India’s next generation of automotive and mobility engineers.

“Formula Bharat’s mission to bridge academic learning with real-world engineering aligns perfectly with Vecmocon’s vision of accelerating India’s transition to sustainable mobility,” says Renita Dsouza, Chief Marketing Officer of Curiosum Tech, the host organization of Formula Bharat. “We’re proud to have Vecmocon join us as a sponsor in our 10th anniversary edition - a season that celebrates a decade of engineering excellence and industry collaboration.”

As a sponsor, Vecmocon Technologies will play an instrumental role in strengthening the competition’s focus on Electric Vehicle innovation and applied engineering practices. Through its involvement, the company aims to engage with student teams and showcase the practical impact of advanced EV technologies in the Formula Student environment.

“We are excited to support Formula Bharat, which continues to inspire and train the engineers shaping India’s mobility future. This platform embodies the spirit of innovation, teamwork, and resilience that drives progress in the EV industry,” says Shivam Wankhede, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Vecmocon Technologies.

Since its inception, Formula Bharat has held international recognition as part of the Formula Student World Events Ranking, where team performances contribute to their global standing among top student engineering teams worldwide. Now entering its 10th year, the competition stands as India’s leading platform for hands-on engineering education and industry exposure, challenging students to design, build, and test Formula-style vehicles through rigorous evaluations in both Combustion and Electric categories, mirroring the standards of international Formula Student competitions.

The 2026 edition will be held from January 21 to 26, 2026, in Coimbatore and will feature intensive static and dynamic events, industry-led technical interactions, and networking opportunities designed to connect academia with India’s growing mobility ecosystem. With registrations now closed and teams preparing for the competition, the stage is set for an exciting showcase of engineering talent and innovation this January. Attendees can witness the nation’s brightest engineering minds compete and collaborate in the pursuit of mobility innovation.

For more information and event details, visit www.formulabharat.com