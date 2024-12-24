Vectus Ten-X Tank Expands Reach to New Markets Following Phenomenal Demand

New Delhi [India], December 24:After receiving an overwhelming response since its launch, Vectus is excited to announce the expansion of its advanced 10-layer Ten-X Tank to new markets. Building on the success in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and NCR, the Ten-X Tank will now be available in additional regions to meet the surging demand.

The Ten-X Tank, celebrated for its cutting-edge 10-layer technology, has transformed water storage solutions with its unparalleled strength, durability, and hygiene. Customer trust and increasing market demand have driven this swift expansion, solidifying Vectus’s position as a leader in innovative water storage solutions.

“The response to the Ten-X Tank has been beyond our expectations,” said Mr. Atul Ladha, Managing Director of VPPL.

“The phenomenal demand highlights the product’s unmatched value and the trust our customers have placed in Vectus, said Mr. Ashish Baheti, Managing Director of VPPL.

With this expansion, we are committed to bringing our innovative solutions to a wider audience across the country,” said Mr. Divian Baheti, Managing Director of VPPL.

The success of the Ten-X Tank was bolstered by a strategic marketing and promotional campaign in leading publications such as Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran, Patrika, Bhaskar Main + Jabalpur, and NBT. As demand continues to surge, Vectus remains focused on ensuring the availability of the Ten-X Tank in both urban and rural markets.

The Ten-X Tank's unmatched features, including exceptional durability, advanced technology, and superior quality, have made it the preferred choice for households and industries alike. With its expansion into new territories, Vectus aims to further strengthen its market presence and continue setting benchmarks in water storage solutions.

About Vectus

Vectus is a leading name in water storage solutions, known for its high-quality, durable, and innovative products. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancement, Vectus continues to set new benchmarks in the water storage industry.

