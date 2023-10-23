Veet Showcases Ultimate Fashion Hacks in Its New Festive Campaign #IconicVeetHacks

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 23: Veet®, the world leader in depilatory products, has launched #IconicVeetHacks, a campaign inspired by the multiple facets of festivities in India, that encourages Indian women to get festive ready by repurposing the existing elements from their wardrobe using 'Hacks'. The brand has roped in fifteen national and regional influencers including - Deeksha Khurana, Pooja Mundhra, Nikki Mehra, Ashi Khanna and Sukhmani Gambhir, among others. Through engaging content and their wide appeal, the influencers will inspire the larger audiences to get creative in a way that enables them to use existing pieces in their wardrobe for a unique festive ready look.

Whether it is the fervour of Durga Pujo, the playfulness of dandiya dance during Navratri, the respite and merriment that come with the Moonrise during Karwah Chauth or the grandeur of sparkling lights on Diwali leading up to the soulful wedding season, Indian women love to immerse in the festive spirit and prepare to dazzle, looking their absolute best. Waiting in line for a waxing appointment at the salon during festivals is troublesome and in times like these, women trust Veet as the perfect at-home hair removal solution. For years, Veet has been providing them with smooth, glowing and moisturised skin, and long-lasting results that can easily take one through the festive months.

Reckitt spokesperson said, "#IconicVeetHacks aims to drive greater engagement and awareness around last-minute readiness that Veet offers, especially during the spree of festivals where hair removal can affect important wardrobe decisions for women. The festive season witnesses a spike in the hair depilation trends and, in the chaos, and merriment, often gets overlooked. Veet has been women's preferred choice for superior, effective and easy to use hair depilation solutions at home. Through the campaign, Veet brings the focus back on the optimal, economical, and hassle-free hair depilation experience it provides, bringing in elements of enjoying festivals with unique outfits that are repurposed."

A major part of preparing for festivals is gathering clothes, jewellery, makeup, and accessories that build the perfect festive outfit. Repurposing fashion adds verve to the festive season. Waiting in line for a waxing appointment at the salon during festivals is troublesome and in times like these, women trust Veet's unmatched efficiency. Inspired by the multiple facets of festivities in India, #IconicVeetHacks encourages them to experiment with their looks without having to invest in new outfits for every occasion.

Through consumer activations and influencer collaboration, the campaign aims to add a touch of excitement to the upcoming festive and wedding season, reaching consumers who are looking to get through on a budget with no hassle. The campaign also reiterates the quick, effective and budget friendly hair depilation options available with Veet - Veet Ready to Use Wax Strips and Veet Hair Removal Creams.

