Vicarius announces Technology Partnership Agreement with Redington

Vicarius, an Israel-based startup providing a full suite of vulnerability management tools, today announced a partnership with Redington India Limited, the largest IT software & products distributor in India.

Redington will add Vicarius to its portfolio of over 245+ international brands in IT and Mobility spaces, serving 37 emerging markets.

"We are pleased to announce this partnership with Vicarius having a robust vulnerability management platform that remediates risks for global clients. This partnership will enable us to offer best-in-class asset protection to our partners and their customers pan India," said R Venkatesh, President, Enterprise Business Group, Redington India Limited.

Led by three cybersecurity professionals with decades of experience, Vicarius equips IT and security teams with a consolidated platform to assess, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in 3rd party applications and operating systems. Unlike traditional company offerings where the product serves only one part of the process, Vicarius bundles them into one, seamless platform.

With Vicarius, IT and security teams have a deeper understanding of what is vulnerable, how much risk is present, and where patches have been applied. CISOs and IT administrators achieve safer networks and lower likelihood of exploitation through cooperation.

"Vicarius will be a great complement to Redington's security product line, since it offers the customer a consolidated software vulnerability assessment, including all the apps and assets. It is a cloud first, cloud ready solution offering for our Channel partners, who in turn, will be able to meet the rapidly increasing security needs of their customers as hybrid workplace is the norm now." said Jabez Selwyn, Senior Vice President, Redington India Limited.

The size of the vulnerability discovery, prioritization, and remediation market is $18B and growing annually. The competitors in the space provide only scanning, prioritization, or patching capabilities with no ability to orchestrate them for efficiency, reliability, and speed. Vicarius provides full automation and orchestration in addition to a handful of unique features. Machine generated data prioritization detects emerging threats according to client-specific asset properties. In-memory protection allows companies to secure apps with no software upgrades. Vendor software binary tracking detects abnormal software files to prevent supply-chain attacks. With hands-off deployment and cloud first architecture, security teams can focus on preventing exploitation of critical vulnerabilities and protecting their environments.

"Our technology enables companies to focus on critical threats, share vulnerability data between IT and security, and deploy remediation strategies in an automated manner. As we know, adopting new Technology isn't always an easy decision for CISOs and security personnel. It helps to have a trustworthy and dependable distributor with decades of experience. With the help of Redington, we can penetrate new markets. We are thrilled to be partnering with Redington and offer the best vulnerability mitigation strategies to their customers," said Michael Assraf, CEO of Vicarius.

"Vicarius is a very good addition to the Redington Cybersecurity portfolio, which will help our partners and customers eliminate threats before impacting their security hygiene. The cloud-based vulnerability management suite of Vicarius combats today's evolving threats improving the efficiency of risk reduction," said Mario Praveen, Security Business Unit Head, Redington India Limited.

Based out of Israel and with offices in the US, Vicarius focuses on protecting enterprises' most critical apps and assets against software exploitation through its all-in-one vulnerability management platform. This solution, designed for CISOs, managed security service providers (MSSPs), and IT administrators, ensures regulatory compliance and military-level cyber protection. For more information, please visit .

Redington, commencing its Indian operations in 1993, is today positioned as the largest IT distributor in the country. As a group, Redington is present in India, Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Singapore and CIS countries. Redington provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for all categories of Information Technology products (PCs, PC building blocks, networking, software and enterprise solution products) and Consumer and Lifestyle products (Telecom, Digital Lifestyle products, Entertainment products and Digital Printing Machines) to over 200 international brands. Visit to know more.

