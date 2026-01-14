Vidyasvam Announces New Online Samskṛta Workshop Based on the Pāṇinian Method

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13: Immersive program begins January 18, 2026; open to learners worldwide

Vidyasvam, an educational platform dedicated to traditional knowledge systems, has announced the launch of its new online Samskṛta workshop, designed for learners seeking a structured and concept-driven introduction to the language. The program begins on January 18, 2026, and will be conducted every Sunday from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM IST, enabling participants from across the world to join.

Rooted in the classical framework of Pāṇini's Aṣṭādhyāyī, the workshop offers an immersive learning experience that blends traditional grammar with contemporary pedagogy. Unlike conventional memorization-heavy approaches, Vidyasvam's methodology emphasizes conceptual clarity, analytical thinking, and gradual progression from fundamentals to text interpretation.

The workshop is built around a highly interactive online format that includes guided instruction, regular practice sessions, peer discussions, and mentoring support. Participants learn foundational grammar concepts such as varṇa, prakṛti, pratyaya, sandhi, and kāraka theory, building the skills necessary to analyze and interpret Samskṛta independently.

The workshop is about a year long, spanning 100+ hours of lectures – about 60+ hours are for learning the grammar and the language, and the remaining hours are for practical application of the learning to understanding classical texts.

Application is a core element of the program. Learners engage with classical material, particularly from texts like Vālmīki's Rāmāyaṇa, enabling them to apply grammatical concepts in real contexts and gain confidence in reading traditional literature.

Course Outcomes

Participants completing the workshop can expect to:

Build a strong foundation in Samskṛta grammar

Understand and work with key Pāṇinian sūtras

Apply concepts through authentic textual material

Read and interpret Samskṛta texts with greater independence

Progress confidently toward advanced Samskṛta studies

Who Can Join

The workshop is open to all motivated learners. No prior knowledge of Samskṛta is required.

Participants should be able to read Devanagari script, possess basic English proficiency, and have an analytical mindset. Full attendance and consistent practice are essential for gaining the most from the program.

The workshop is led by Dr. Sridhar Subbanna, a scholar whose work bridges engineering, computational sciences, and Samskṛta. His doctoral research examines parallels between Pāṇini's Aṣṭādhyāyī and modern concepts in AI, offering learners unique insights into the scientific sophistication of the language. Trained under renowned traditional scholars, Dr. Sridhar brings a rare combination of traditional depth and modern clarity to his teaching.

He has taught Samskṛta using the Pāṇinian method to hundreds of students, including professionals and researchers from diverse backgrounds. His structured, logic-based teaching style has been widely appreciated by learners who seek both precision and accessibility.

Vidyasvam's Samskṛta program has received exceptional feedback from participants who highlight the clarity of instruction, the systematic approach, and the ability to engage with classical texts meaningfully. Many learners describe the workshop as a turning point in their ability to pursue Samskṛta studies with confidence.

The upcoming online batch aims to provide the same rigorous yet supportive environment, making foundational Samskṛta learning accessible to anyone willing to commit time and effort.

Registration Information

Learners interested in joining the January 2026 batch can apply through the official link:

https://www.vidyasvam.in/samskrita-karyashala

For enquiries or registration assistance:

WhatsApp: +91 73853 97881

Email: info@vidyasvam.in

About Vidyasvam

Vidyasvam is an educational platform dedicated to making traditional knowledge systems accessible to modern learners. It offers structured Samskṛta programs rooted in the Pāṇinian framework, blending the depth of classical grammar with contemporary teaching methods. Through interactive workshops, guided mentoring, conceptual clarity, and application-based learning, Vidyasvam enables professionals and students to develop the skills needed to read and interpret Samskṛta texts independently. Led by scholars trained in both traditional and modern disciplines, Vidyasvam creates an environment where the rigor of ancient knowledge meets the learning needs of today's world.

