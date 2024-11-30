Vietnamese Film ‘A Fragile Flower’ Shines with Housefull Premiere at 55th IFFI Goa 2024

New Delhi [India], November 29: The much-anticipated Vietnamese film A Fragile Flower dazzled audiences at its Indian premiere during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 26, 2024. Directed by the acclaimed Mai Thu Huyen, the film delivered an emotional and visually compelling journey, capturing the resilience and empowerment of the human spirit. As one of the standout entries in IFFI’s competition section, A Fragile Flower showcased breathtaking storytelling and unforgettable performances, earning widespread acclaim.

A Bridge Between Vietnam and India

Screened under the category “From the Consulates,” A Fragile Flower not only marked a cinematic triumph but also served as a powerful symbol of cultural diplomacy. The Gala Premiere was graced by Consulate General of Vietnam, Mr. Le Quang Bien, whose presence underscored the deepening connection between India and Vietnam. He expressed,

“I am delighted to be associated and present at the Gala Premiere of Vietnamese movie A Fragile Flower at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024. This esteemed festival stands as a beacon of global cinematic excellence, fostering invaluable cultural exchange. We are proud to bring this unique Vietnamese work to the Indian audience, and hope that the success of this movie will contribute to further strengthening the bond between our two nations through the universal language of cinema.”

The screening of the film fostered cultural understanding between the two nations, highlighting how cinema can bridge borders and bring communities closer.

A Highlight of IFFI 2024

IFFI, one of Asia's most prestigious film festivals, provided an ideal platform for this Vietnamese gem to shine. The film's success at IFFI not only celebrated Vietnamese culture but also laid the foundation for stronger cultural ties between the two countries. The movie is set to be released in theaters across India in December 2024, giving Indian audiences the chance to experience this cinematic masterpiece.

A Riveting Tale of Strength and Vulnerability

With 16 international awards already to its name, A Fragile Flower tells the moving story of a young woman who, much like a delicate flower enduring harsh conditions, triumphs over life's toughest challenges. The film explores themes of identity, resilience, and the delicate balance between vulnerability and strength. Through its richly woven narrative, it speaks to the core of the human experience, making it an emotionally gripping watch for viewers.

First Vietnamese Film Dubbed in English and Hindi in India

In a first for Vietnam-India collaboration, A Fragile Flower has been dubbed in both English and Hindi, allowing it to reach a broader Indian audience. This marks the first time a Vietnamese film has been dubbed in these languages, further enhancing its cultural resonance in India. Moreover, the film's post-production activities, including dubbing and sound engineering, were specially carried out in North East India. This decision was aligned with the Indian government's Act East Policy (AEP), which aims to foster cultural exchange between India and South East Asia, and connect the artists of North East India to South Asian countries. This collaboration also highlights the region’s growing role in the global cinematic landscape, bringing together diverse talents from across the subcontinent.

A Unique Cross-Cultural Cinematic Experience

One of the most talked-about elements of A Fragile Flower was its enchanting music, featuring both Vietnamese and Hindi tracks. This fusion created a unique cross-cultural experience for viewers, enhancing the emotional impact of the film. The music and storytelling together turned the film into a cultural bridge between Vietnam and India, blending art and emotions seamlessly.

Mai Thu Huyen’s Vision for Global Cinema

Director Mai Thu Huyen expressed her pride in the film's reception at IFFI, stating, “It's a dream come true to showcase A Fragile Flower at such a prestigious platform. IFFI is celebrated for bringing world cinema to India, and I am honored to share this emotional journey with audiences who appreciate the beauty and resilience of the human spirit.”

ABK Media: Promoting Indo-Vietnam Cinema Collaboration

ABK Media India Pvt Ltd, which managed the film’s theatrical release, promotion, and screening in India, is playing a key role in advocating for a new Indo-Vietnam cinema avenue. Their goal is to open doors for collaboration between the two countries by promoting each other's cinema and culture. Through their efforts, ABK Media is pushing for a potential treaty that will strengthen these cultural exchanges, encouraging more Vietnamese and Indian films to be showcased in each other's countries.

By facilitating this exchange, ABK Media is building a platform that will not only bring diverse cinematic artistry to Indian audiences but also help promote Indian films in Vietnam. This initiative is set to create a sustainable cultural bridge between the two nations, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation through cinema.

ABK Media's Commitment to Success

In India, ABK Media ensured that A Fragile Flower captured the hearts of Indian cinephiles through exclusive screenings and comprehensive promotional campaigns. Aruna Chakraborty, Director of ABK Media India Pvt Ltd, shared her excitement: “We are truly honored to be part of this cultural exchange between Vietnam and India. A Fragile Flower touches the core of human emotions, and we are thrilled to bring such a heartfelt story to Indian audiences. It's an opportunity to showcase not just a film, but the rich cinematic artistry of Vietnam.”

As A Fragile Flower continues to win hearts, it stands as a testament to the power of cinema in fostering cross-cultural connections and strengthening ties between India and Vietnam. Through ABK Media's advocacy, the two countries are paving the way for a vibrant exchange of cinema and culture, with promising collaborations on the horizon.

